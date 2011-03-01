Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: CENTRAL PARK NOW 👎  (Read 653 times)
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Yesterday at 07:30:39 PM »
WAITRESS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE THIS MORNING.... BUT THEY ARE REFUSING TO CLOSE 👎

PLAYING WITH PEOPLES LIVES  👎😠😠😠👎
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:32:41 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/further-28-teesside-coronavrius-cases-18862501

👎😠😠😠👎
Don pepe
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:39:48 PM »
Do the malalis still have that place?
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:56:17 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:30:39 PM
WAITRESS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE THIS MORNING.... BUT THEY ARE REFUSING TO CLOSE 👎

PLAYING WITH PEOPLES LIVES  👎😠😠😠👎

OMG BURN THE PLACE DOWN IMMEDIATELY. ISOLATE ANYONE WHO EVER WENT NEAR THE PLACE!

WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE!

RiversideRifle
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:59:48 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:30:39 PM
WAITRESS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE THIS MORNING.... BUT THEY ARE REFUSING TO CLOSE 👎

PLAYING WITH PEOPLES LIVES  👎😠😠😠👎


Leon as one of your best muckers I have to be honest with you bro, you're making a scene and it's fucking embarrassing, stop being a whiny little bitch 
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:54:10 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:30:39 PM
WAITRESS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE THIS MORNING.... BUT THEY ARE REFUSING TO CLOSE 👎

PLAYING WITH PEOPLES LIVES  👎😠😠😠👎
MAYBE SHE WAS IN THE CROSS THIS WEEKEND WITH THE APPLE TREE GEEZER  lost
YER NEED TO KEEP OUT OF THE CRUISERS BUD  lost
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:29:43 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 07:39:48 PM
Do the malalis still have that place?


The who 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:42:14 AM »
It used to be a called grievance, now its playing the Covid card.

How long before schools close again with the card?? Is your money on a kid or a teacher?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:44:45 AM »
They havent closed because the staff member did not come into contact with Covid until after her shift
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:54:05 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:44:45 AM
They havent closed because the staff member did not come into contact with Covid until after her shift




 



THEY ARE SAYING THAT SO THEY DONT HAVE TO CLOSE.....HOW THE FUCK DO THEY KNOW SHE GOT IT AFTER HER SHIFT   



IF YOU BELIEVE THAT...YER DAFTER THAN YOU FUCKING LOOK   :like:
Bernie
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:06:02 AM »
Fuck the virus. No worse than the flu.

This knicker wetting over it has gone on long enough. More people die in road accidents in the UK now than of Covid.

Time to get back to normal.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:32:36 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:54:05 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:44:45 AM
They havent closed because the staff member did not come into contact with Covid until after her shift




 



THEY ARE SAYING THAT SO THEY DONT HAVE TO CLOSE.....HOW THE FUCK DO THEY KNOW SHE GOT IT AFTER HER SHIFT   



IF YOU BELIEVE THAT...YER DAFTER THAN YOU FUCKING LOOK   :like:

I broke into your computer and used your trusted source - The Gazette. They consulted with authorities and the track and trace led the authorities to believe she contracted it after her shift. Obviously, as fucking always, you know better. Crack on, Archemedes
Bernie
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:42:09 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 09:32:36 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 07:54:05 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 07:44:45 AM
They havent closed because the staff member did not come into contact with Covid until after her shift




 



THEY ARE SAYING THAT SO THEY DONT HAVE TO CLOSE.....HOW THE FUCK DO THEY KNOW SHE GOT IT AFTER HER SHIFT   



IF YOU BELIEVE THAT...YER DAFTER THAN YOU FUCKING LOOK   :like:

I broke into your computer and used your trusted source - The Gazette. They consulted with authorities and the track and trace led the authorities to believe she contracted it after her shift. Obviously, as fucking always, you know better. Crack on, Archemedes

He'll be googling that reference now  :nige:

I don't understand his need to always be first and always be right. Who is it he thinks he's impressing (other than Rik Waller). The dozen or so people who use this board? He must have been very badly undermined in his life at some point as he seems to be constantly seeking validation.

Or maybe he's just a cunt ?
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:59:46 AM »
IT REALLY WINDS YOU UP DOESNT IT  👍🎣🎣🎣😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🎣🎣🎣👍😎

STOP SHOWING YERSELF UP WINNET  👎

YOUR FIRST ON THE HOOK EVERYTIME  👍
Bernie
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:02:51 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:59:46 AM
IT REALLY WINDS YOU UP DOESNT IT  👍🎣🎣🎣😂😂😂🤡🤡🤡🎣🎣🎣👍😎

STOP SHOWING YERSELF UP WINNET  👎

YOUR FIRST ON THE HOOK EVERYTIME  👍

Not really. I just find you a complete joke.

You're a legend in your own (tiny) mind
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:46:44 PM »
Bedwetting of the highest order there Leon
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:51:02 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:46:44 PM
Bedwetting of the highest order there Leon


NOT ME.... I DON'T GO IN THE PLACE..... FOOD IS OVERATED AND THE PRICES INFLATED  👎

I USE BETTER ESTABLISHMENTS ME LAD 👍😎👍
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:52:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:51:02 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:46:44 PM
Bedwetting of the highest order there Leon


NOT ME.... I DON'T GO IN THE PLACE..... FOOD IS TOO HEALTHY AND THE PRICES I CANT AFFORD  👎

I USE SEEDIER ESTABLISHMENTS ME LAD 👍😎👍

FIXED FOR YA NOW...


*ENTER THE VOID* 👹👺👹☠
Don pepe
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:53:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 04:29:43 AM
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 07:39:48 PM
Do the malalis still have that place?


The who 

Dont know how its spelt, cypriot brothers owned a few eating places in town. Gotta love boro, someone serves up takeaway standard food in a cheaply done out building, calls it a restaurant and it becomes a boro institution. Its pure shit and always has been. Dont think theres one half decent eating place in the whole town.
Bernie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:59:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:51:02 PM
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 12:46:44 PM
Bedwetting of the highest order there Leon


NOT ME.... I DON'T GO IN THE PLACE..... FOOD IS OVERATED AND THE PRICES INFLATED  👎

I USE BETTER ESTABLISHMENTS ME LAD 👍😎👍

So why you in a flap about a place you don't go ?? 
