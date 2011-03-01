LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





« on: Yesterday at 07:30:39 PM » WAITRESS BEEN TESTED POSITIVE THIS MORNING.... BUT THEY ARE REFUSING TO CLOSE 👎

PLAYING WITH PEOPLES LIVES 👎😠😠😠👎



Logged

« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:59:48 PM »

Leon as one of your best muckers I have to be honest with you bro, you're making a scene and it's fucking embarrassing, stop being a whiny little bitch

Logged

MAYBE SHE WAS IN THE CROSS THIS WEEKEND WITH THE APPLE TREE GEEZER

Logged

« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:42:14 AM » It used to be a called grievance, now its playing the Covid card.

How long before schools close again with the card?? Is your money on a kid or a teacher?



Logged

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:54:05 AM »

















THEY ARE SAYING THAT SO THEY DONT HAVE TO CLOSE.....HOW THE FUCK DO THEY KNOW SHE GOT IT AFTER HER SHIFT







Logged

Posts: 5 782 Re: CENTRAL PARK NOW 👎 « Reply #10 on: Today at 09:06:02 AM » Fuck the virus. No worse than the flu.



This knicker wetting over it has gone on long enough. More people die in road accidents in the UK now than of Covid.



Logged

« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:42:09 AM »

I broke into your computer and used your trusted source - The Gazette. They consulted with authorities and the track and trace led the authorities to believe she contracted it after her shift. Obviously, as fucking always, you know better. Crack on, Archemedes

He'll be googling that reference now



I don't understand his need to always be first and always be right. Who is it he thinks he's impressing (other than Rik Waller). The dozen or so people who use this board? He must have been very badly undermined in his life at some point as he seems to be constantly seeking validation.



Logged