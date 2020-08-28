|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
But they were his friends.
Well... people who said Fuck off scruffy cunt
to him occasionally.
Corrected
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Here lies the body of Crusty Rob
He died with a bank balance of minus ten bob
A grand per annum writing shit for the rag gazette
Not too bad for cooking an omelette
Have three Sids!
I'm going to start charging you!
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|