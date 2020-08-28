Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 05, 2020, 05:49:16 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Old Red Noses Eulogy  (Read 709 times)
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 549


View Profile
« on: August 30, 2020, 06:14:27 PM »
His fawning eulogy of Tallentire and Vickers is vomit inducing. The other contributors were just as bad. At least COB contributors redressed the balance.
Logged
thicko
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 106

Seriously thick...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 30, 2020, 06:23:43 PM »
Shouldnt that be Old Brown Nose's Eulogy...
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 172



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 30, 2020, 07:52:18 PM »
But they were his friends.

 :gaz:

Well... people who said hello to him occasionally.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 549


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 30, 2020, 07:58:10 PM »
Quote from: thicko on August 30, 2020, 06:23:43 PM
Shouldnt that be Old Brown Nose's Eulogy...

 :like:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 409


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 30, 2020, 08:01:09 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 30, 2020, 07:52:18 PM
But they were his friends.

 :gaz:

Well... people who said Fuck off scruffy cunt to him occasionally.

Corrected
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 076


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 30, 2020, 09:41:29 PM »
JUST READ ABOUT SOMEONE WHO VOTED FOR TRUMP IN THE ELECTIONS AND ROB IS DISCUSTED THAT HE CAN VOTE FOR A MAN LIKE THAT  :wanker:
A FEW POSTERS HAVING A DIG AT HIM NOW  rava
EXPECT A BIG INFLUX OF NEW POSTERS ON ERE SOON  :nige:
Logged
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 862


Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: August 30, 2020, 09:48:59 PM »
It appears you can post anything you want on there these days. I think he needs the old board active to generate advertising revenue which funds the new board.
Logged
https://www.change.org/p/independent-press-standards-organisation-shut-down-the-guardian-newspaper?fbclid=IwAR0li1BFYS5bopcz5Lb6Mig3TMJqUvURI1GBooHUDUCmlcE4eaa-nTXemqw

https://www.change.org/p/everyone-defund-bbc?recruiter=1112650241
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 129


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: August 30, 2020, 09:59:22 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on August 30, 2020, 06:14:27 PM
His fawning eulogy of Tallentire and Vickers is vomit inducing. The other contributors were just as bad. At least COB contributors redressed the balance.


🤮🤢
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 129


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: August 30, 2020, 10:08:48 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on August 30, 2020, 09:41:29 PM
JUST READ ABOUT SOMEONE WHO VOTED FOR TRUMP IN THE ELECTIONS AND ROB IS DISCUSTED THAT HE CAN VOTE FOR A MAN LIKE THAT  :wanker:
A FEW POSTERS HAVING A DIG AT HIM NOW  rava
EXPECT A BIG INFLUX OF NEW POSTERS ON ERE SOON  :nige:


Getting a right good 👞ing
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 460


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: August 30, 2020, 10:58:20 PM »
That American Mary, the fuckin know it all:

Quote
At some point this will explode into civil unrest with no go areas and looting etc, I think once the lockdown takes hold in some of the more deprived areas then something will happen that will trigger lawlessness.

That Only in America thread. Does this cunt live in a bubble? For someone who tries to come across as reasonable, you'd think he'd pop that bubble and have a good look around at what's going on for a bit. He'd make a good Gaurdian writer though as he's used to writing for biased beggers.
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 674


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: August 30, 2020, 10:59:49 PM »
On that whole board I'd probably only take coluka  :like: robs a right weirdo, the comment about the horse's head was excellent  :ponce:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 727



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: August 31, 2020, 11:08:23 AM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on August 30, 2020, 07:52:18 PM
But they were his friends.

 :gaz:

Well... people who said hello to him occasionally.


charles    charles    monkey
Logged
Don pepe
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 711


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: August 31, 2020, 11:32:12 AM »
Its telling that on his/their own board, seldom does anyone reply to threads they initiate. He has been used by the hard left to push their agenda and seems he will pay the price by losing his main source if income. And he is too thick to realise it and to weak to do anything about it for fear of losing his only friends. Not sure who the bigger cretin(s), them for doing it or him for letting them

I (almost) pity the fool 
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 993


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: August 31, 2020, 12:15:48 PM »
Saw him running down Fairy Dell yesterday  mick
Logged
Steboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 429


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: August 31, 2020, 12:25:11 PM »
rob_fmttm Posted on 28/08/2020 19:24

US election odds
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
How on earth can you give a thumbs up to Trump, Nashvegas - I really cannot understand you doing this.


How on earth can you give a shit about another countries leader?  My life has never changed in the slightest due to any president.  I goto work, get paid and do what I want.   

Why would you care about another country that you have zero ties to?
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 159


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: August 31, 2020, 12:30:20 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on August 31, 2020, 12:25:11 PM
rob_fmttm Posted on 28/08/2020 19:24

US election odds
Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message
How on earth can you give a thumbs up to Trump, Nashvegas - I really cannot understand you doing this.


How on earth can you give a shit about another countries leader?  My life has never changed in the slightest due to any president.  I goto work, get paid and do what I want.   

Why would you care about another country that you have zero ties to?


I like Trump. So suck on that Red Nose you leftie cunt
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 984


View Profile WWW
« Reply #16 on: August 31, 2020, 02:30:46 PM »
I like Trump because you of who he upsets.
Logged
Tory Cunt
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: August 31, 2020, 02:44:49 PM »
Here lies the body of Crusty Rob
He died with a bank balance of minus ten bob
A grand per annum writing shit for the rag gazette
Not too bad for cooking an omelette

Have three Sids!

Sid Sid Sid
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 409


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: August 31, 2020, 02:49:27 PM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 31, 2020, 02:44:49 PM
Here lies the body of Crusty Rob
He died with a bank balance of minus ten bob
A grand per annum writing shit for the rag gazette
Not too bad for cooking an omelette

Have three Sids!

 

I'm going to start charging you!  :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
livefastdieyoung
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 110


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: August 31, 2020, 02:55:07 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on August 31, 2020, 02:49:27 PM
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 31, 2020, 02:44:49 PM
Here lies the body of Crusty Rob
He died with a bank balance of minus ten bob
A grand per annum writing shit for the rag gazette
Not too bad for cooking an omelette

Have three Sids!

 

I'm going to start charging you!  :alf:

A penny a Sid innit.
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 460


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: September 01, 2020, 02:03:22 AM »
Quote from: livefastdieyoung on August 31, 2020, 02:44:49 PM
Here lies the body of Crusty Rob
He died with a bank balance of minus ten bob
A grand per annum writing shit for the rag gazette
Not too bad for cooking an omelette

Have three Sids!

Sid Sid Sid

 jc
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 129


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 04:02:02 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on August 31, 2020, 11:32:12 AM
Its telling that on his/their own board, seldom does anyone reply to threads they initiate. He has been used by the hard left to push their agenda and seems he will pay the price by losing his main source if income. And he is too thick to realise it and to weak to do anything about it for fear of losing his only friends. Not sure who the bigger cretin(s), them for doing it or him for letting them

I (almost) pity the fool 

Hence the reason why he's never been nowt and done nothing in His life.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 612


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 04:30:59 AM »
I worry more that people would want to vote for a weirdo that sniffs peoples hair and has clearly lost his marbles
Logged
Atomic Dog
***
Online Online

Posts: 129


Bow Wow Wow


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:44:20 AM »
If ony and had half the talent:


https://youtu.be/TGofoH9RDEA
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 