His fawning eulogy of Tallentire and Vickers is vomit inducing. The other contributors were just as bad. At least COB contributors redressed the balance.

« Reply #2 on: August 30, 2020, 07:52:18 PM »







Well... people who said hello to him occasionally. But they were his friends.

« Reply #5 on: August 30, 2020, 09:41:29 PM »

A FEW POSTERS HAVING A DIG AT HIM NOW

JUST READ ABOUT SOMEONE WHO VOTED FOR TRUMP IN THE ELECTIONS AND ROB IS DISCUSTED THAT HE CAN VOTE FOR A MAN LIKE THAT
A FEW POSTERS HAVING A DIG AT HIM NOW
EXPECT A BIG INFLUX OF NEW POSTERS ON ERE SOON

« Reply #6 on: August 30, 2020, 09:48:59 PM » It appears you can post anything you want on there these days. I think he needs the old board active to generate advertising revenue which funds the new board.



Getting a right good 👞ing

« Reply #9 on: August 30, 2020, 10:58:20 PM »



Quote At some point this will explode into civil unrest with no go areas and looting etc, I think once the lockdown takes hold in some of the more deprived areas then something will happen that will trigger lawlessness.

That American Mary, the fuckin know it all:
Quote At some point this will explode into civil unrest with no go areas and looting etc, I think once the lockdown takes hold in some of the more deprived areas then something will happen that will trigger lawlessness.

That Only in America thread. Does this cunt live in a bubble? For someone who tries to come across as reasonable, you'd think he'd pop that bubble and have a good look around at what's going on for a bit. He'd make a good Gaurdian writer though as he's used to writing for biased beggers.

« Reply #10 on: August 30, 2020, 10:59:49 PM » robs a right weirdo, the comment about the horse's head was excellent
On that whole board I'd probably only take coluka

« Reply #12 on: August 31, 2020, 11:32:12 AM »



Its telling that on his/their own board, seldom does anyone reply to threads they initiate. He has been used by the hard left to push their agenda and seems he will pay the price by losing his main source if income. And he is too thick to realise it and to weak to do anything about it for fear of losing his only friends. Not sure who the bigger cretin(s), them for doing it or him for letting them
I (almost) pity the fool

« Reply #14 on: August 31, 2020, 12:25:11 PM » rob_fmttm Posted on 28/08/2020 19:24



US election odds

Report Message | Email Message To A Friend | Reply To Message

How on earth can you give a thumbs up to Trump, Nashvegas - I really cannot understand you doing this.





How on earth can you give a shit about another countries leader? My life has never changed in the slightest due to any president. I goto work, get paid and do what I want.

Why would you care about another country that you have zero ties to?



Why would you care about another country that you have zero ties to? Logged

Posts: 1 110 Re: Old Red Noses Eulogy « Reply #17 on: August 31, 2020, 02:44:49 PM » Here lies the body of Crusty Rob

He died with a bank balance of minus ten bob

A grand per annum writing shit for the rag gazette

Not too bad for cooking an omelette



Have three Sids!



Sid Sid Sid Logged

« Reply #18 on: August 31, 2020, 02:49:27 PM »
I'm going to start charging you!