August 30, 2020, 11:28:37 AM
ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
Author
Topic: ITK Rifle strangely quiet? (Read 30 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 406
ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
on:
Today
at 11:09:31 AM »
Perhaps One Boro or FMTTM havent got us linked to many. Heres one for you Rifle, linked with 2 goalkeepers from the Capital
monkeyman
Posts: 11 032
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:13:35 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Today
at 11:09:31 AM
Perhaps One Boro or FMTTM havent got us linked to many. Heres one for you Rifle, linked with 2 goalkeepers from the Capital
STOP WINDING HIM UP
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 104
Once in every lifetime
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:21:57 AM »
Yeah dont wind him up, he might do a Tm and fuck off.
Keep going.
Hang on, you may well be classed as bullying him.
Fuck it, get in to him
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 406
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:25:12 AM »
Hes a classic case of one who can dish it out but cant take it. What a shame......
