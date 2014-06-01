Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?  (Read 30 times)
Holgateoldskool
« on: Today at 11:09:31 AM »
Perhaps One Boro or FMTTM havent got us linked to many. Heres one for you Rifle, linked with 2 goalkeepers from the Capital
monkeyman
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:13:35 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Today at 11:09:31 AM
Perhaps One Boro or FMTTM havent got us linked to many. Heres one for you Rifle, linked with 2 goalkeepers from the Capital
STOP WINDING HIM UP  oleary
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:21:57 AM »
Yeah dont wind him up, he might do a Tm and fuck off.

Keep going.


Hang on, you may well be classed as bullying him.

Fuck it, get in to him
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:25:12 AM »
Hes a classic case of one who can dish it out but cant take it. What a shame......
