September 01, 2020, 11:32:14 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
Author
Topic: ITK Rifle strangely quiet? (Read 342 times)
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 410
ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
on:
August 30, 2020, 11:09:31 AM
Perhaps One Boro or FMTTM havent got us linked to many. Heres one for you Rifle, linked with 2 goalkeepers from the Capital
monkeyman
Posts: 11 047
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #1 on:
August 30, 2020, 11:13:35 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 30, 2020, 11:09:31 AM
Perhaps One Boro or FMTTM havent got us linked to many. Heres one for you Rifle, linked with 2 goalkeepers from the Capital
STOP WINDING HIM UP
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 130
Once in every lifetime
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #2 on:
August 30, 2020, 11:21:57 AM
Yeah dont wind him up, he might do a Tm and fuck off.
Keep going.
Hang on, you may well be classed as bullying him.
Fuck it, get in to him
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 410
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #3 on:
August 30, 2020, 11:25:12 AM
Hes a classic case of one who can dish it out but cant take it. What a shame......
Pile
Posts: 40 726
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #4 on:
August 30, 2020, 11:28:58 AM
Maybe hes the fruit to TMs nut?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 406
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #5 on:
August 30, 2020, 11:49:30 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 30, 2020, 11:25:12 AM
Hes a classic case of one who can dish it out but cant take it. What a shame......
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 406
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #6 on:
August 30, 2020, 11:50:10 AM
Quote from: Pile on August 30, 2020, 11:28:58 AM
Maybe hes the fruit to TMs nut?
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 410
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #7 on:
August 30, 2020, 03:33:25 PM
Maybe he is delivering a satnav to Kevin Stewart - if he can find him!!!!!
RiversideRifle
Posts: 626
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #8 on:
August 30, 2020, 04:51:30 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 30, 2020, 03:33:25 PM
Maybe he is delivering a satnav to Kevin Stewart - if he can find him!!!!!
I posted this morning. Holgate you owld cunt, why are you starting threads about me turnip bum
RiversideRifle
Posts: 626
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #9 on:
August 30, 2020, 05:35:02 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 30, 2020, 03:33:25 PM
Maybe he is delivering a satnav to Kevin Stewart - if he can find him!!!!!
Where are you shithouse?
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 410
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #10 on:
August 30, 2020, 06:06:45 PM
Once more, responsible and mature comeback. You are one immature twat. And wheres Kevin? You know, the guy you so confidentially predicted he was joining us ??!!
RiversideRifle
Posts: 626
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #11 on:
August 30, 2020, 08:42:27 PM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 30, 2020, 06:06:45 PM
Once more, responsible and mature comeback. You are one immature twat. And wheres Kevin? You know, the guy you so confidentially predicted he was joining us ??!!
Confidential or confident? Thick fucker
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 410
Re: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:42 AM »
Predicted text, Rifle. Thats the only glove youve laid on me, you lame fucker! Wheres Stewart? Strange to welcome a no show....
