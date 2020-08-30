Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 01, 2020, 11:32:14 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: ITK Rifle strangely quiet?  (Read 342 times)
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 410


View Profile
« on: August 30, 2020, 11:09:31 AM »
Perhaps One Boro or FMTTM havent got us linked to many. Heres one for you Rifle, linked with 2 goalkeepers from the Capital
Logged
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 047


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: August 30, 2020, 11:13:35 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 30, 2020, 11:09:31 AM
Perhaps One Boro or FMTTM havent got us linked to many. Heres one for you Rifle, linked with 2 goalkeepers from the Capital
STOP WINDING HIM UP  oleary
Logged
RIK MAYALL
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 130


Once in every lifetime


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: August 30, 2020, 11:21:57 AM »
Yeah dont wind him up, he might do a Tm and fuck off.

Keep going.


Hang on, you may well be classed as bullying him.

Fuck it, get in to him
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 410


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: August 30, 2020, 11:25:12 AM »
Hes a classic case of one who can dish it out but cant take it. What a shame......
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 726



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: August 30, 2020, 11:28:58 AM »
Maybe hes the fruit to TMs nut?  charles
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 406

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: August 30, 2020, 11:49:30 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 30, 2020, 11:25:12 AM
Hes a classic case of one who can dish it out but cant take it. What a shame......

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 406

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: August 30, 2020, 11:50:10 AM »
Quote from: Pile on August 30, 2020, 11:28:58 AM
Maybe hes the fruit to TMs nut?  charles


😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 410


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: August 30, 2020, 03:33:25 PM »
Maybe he is delivering a satnav to Kevin Stewart - if he can find him!!!!!
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 626


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: August 30, 2020, 04:51:30 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 30, 2020, 03:33:25 PM
Maybe he is delivering a satnav to Kevin Stewart - if he can find him!!!!!



I posted this morning. Holgate you owld cunt, why are you starting threads about me turnip bum 
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 626


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: August 30, 2020, 05:35:02 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 30, 2020, 03:33:25 PM
Maybe he is delivering a satnav to Kevin Stewart - if he can find him!!!!!


Where are you shithouse? 
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 410


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: August 30, 2020, 06:06:45 PM »
Once more, responsible and mature comeback. You are one immature twat. And wheres Kevin? You know, the guy you so confidentially predicted he was joining us ??!!
Logged
RiversideRifle
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 626


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: August 30, 2020, 08:42:27 PM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on August 30, 2020, 06:06:45 PM
Once more, responsible and mature comeback. You are one immature twat. And wheres Kevin? You know, the guy you so confidentially predicted he was joining us ??!!


Confidential or confident? Thick fucker  :pd:
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 410


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:35:42 AM »
Predicted text, Rifle. Thats the only glove youve laid on me, you lame fucker! Wheres Stewart? Strange to welcome a no show....
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 