Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 29, 2020, 11:24:59 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Name the film
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Name the film (Read 161 times)
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Name the film
«
on:
Today
at 09:19:23 PM »
Based on the song. No cheating.
https://youtu.be/1JwPXSKXUuE
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 118
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:21:17 PM »
Paddington 2
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 312
TRUMP 2020
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:22:19 PM »
Is it the Lee Duffy Movie
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:24:15 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 09:22:19 PM
Is it the Lee Duffy Movie
Nope, Ill give you your first clue.
Its set down under.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 312
TRUMP 2020
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:25:20 PM »
choppa Reid
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:26:27 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 09:25:20 PM
choppa Reid
Nope, although thats a good film.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 312
TRUMP 2020
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:27:53 PM »
last guess then Mad Max
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 118
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:28:39 PM »
Happy Feet
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:29:44 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 09:27:53 PM
last guess then Mad Max
another class film (first two anyway) but still no. Heres another clue.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:30:56 PM »
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 118
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:31:09 PM »
Happy Feet 2
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 312
TRUMP 2020
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:32:34 PM »
Dunno
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 196
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:33:35 PM »
Romper stomper
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 118
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 09:34:10 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 09:33:35 PM
Romper stomper
Spoilsport
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 110
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 09:34:19 PM »
Is it Romper stomper ?
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 09:42:26 PM »
Certainly is. What about these two (from the same film).
https://youtu.be/SbyAZQ45uww
https://youtu.be/byaPHvBzD7A
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 110
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:50:17 PM »
Apocalypse now
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:51:56 PM by Mickgaz
»
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 118
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 09:55:28 PM »
Full metal jacket or Honey I shrunk the kids.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
boro_boro_boro
Online
Posts: 48
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 10:06:06 PM »
Strictly Ballroom?
Muriel's Wedding?
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 10:33:11 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 09:55:28 PM
Full metal jacket
Best film ever.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 10:33:39 PM »
Some other lazy fucker can have a go now.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 118
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 10:38:58 PM »
This.... which movie?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrxePKps87k
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 10:40:48 PM »
Peaky Blinders series, no idea which film.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 118
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 10:42:32 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 10:40:48 PM
Peaky Blinders series, no idea which film.
Clue: THUNDER and BUMCAT
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 10:44:46 PM »
Broke back mountain?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 118
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 11:02:58 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 10:44:46 PM
Broke back mountain?
I can certainly see why you suggested that BUT nope.
This is in it as well.....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZzBd41NuZw
You will have watched it and you will have liked it.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...