Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 29, 2020, 11:24:59 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Name the film  (Read 161 times)
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 706



View Profile
« on: Today at 09:19:23 PM »
Based on the song. No cheating.

https://youtu.be/1JwPXSKXUuE
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 118



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:21:17 PM »
Paddington 2
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 312


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:22:19 PM »
Is it the Lee Duffy Movie
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 706



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:24:15 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:22:19 PM
Is it the Lee Duffy Movie
Nope, Ill give you your first clue.

Its set down under.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 312


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:25:20 PM »
choppa Reid 
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 706



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:26:27 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:25:20 PM
choppa Reid 
Nope, although thats a good film.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 312


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:27:53 PM »
last guess then Mad Max
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 118



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:28:39 PM »
Happy Feet
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 706



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:29:44 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Today at 09:27:53 PM
last guess then Mad Max
another class film (first two anyway) but still no. Heres another clue.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 706



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:30:56 PM »
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 118



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:31:09 PM »
Happy Feet 2
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
sockets
M A G A
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 312


TRUMP 2020


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:32:34 PM »
Dunno  :unlike:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 196


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:33:35 PM »
Romper stomper
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 118



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:34:10 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 09:33:35 PM
Romper stomper

Spoilsport

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Mickgaz
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:34:19 PM »
Is it Romper stomper ?
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 706



View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:42:26 PM »
Certainly is. What about these two (from the same film).

https://youtu.be/SbyAZQ45uww

https://youtu.be/byaPHvBzD7A
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Mickgaz
***
Online Online

Posts: 110


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:50:17 PM »
Apocalypse  now
« Last Edit: Today at 09:51:56 PM by Mickgaz » Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 118



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:55:28 PM »
Full metal jacket or Honey I shrunk the kids.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
boro_boro_boro

Online Online

Posts: 48


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:06:06 PM »
Strictly Ballroom?

Muriel's Wedding?
Logged
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 706



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:33:11 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 09:55:28 PM
Full metal jacket
Best film ever.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 706



View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:33:39 PM »
Some other lazy fucker can have a go now.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 118



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:38:58 PM »
This.... which movie?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrxePKps87k
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 706



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 10:40:48 PM »
Peaky Blinders series, no idea which film.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 118



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:42:32 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:40:48 PM
Peaky Blinders series, no idea which film.

Clue: THUNDER and BUMCAT
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
*****
Online Online

Posts: 40 706



View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:44:46 PM »
Broke back mountain?
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 118



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:02:58 PM »
Quote from: Pile on Today at 10:44:46 PM
Broke back mountain?

I can certainly see why you suggested that BUT nope.

This is in it as well.....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kZzBd41NuZw

You will have watched it and you will have liked it.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 