August 29, 2020, 09:24:36 PM
Name the film
Author
Topic: Name the film (Read 13 times)
Pile
Posts: 40 695
Name the film
«
on:
Today
at 09:19:23 PM »
Based on the song. No cheating.
https://youtu.be/1JwPXSKXUuE
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 108
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:21:17 PM »
Paddington 2
sockets
Posts: 1 308
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:22:19 PM »
Is it the Lee Duffy Movie
Pile
Posts: 40 695
Re: Name the film
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:24:15 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Today
at 09:22:19 PM
Is it the Lee Duffy Movie
Nope, Ill give you your first clue.
Its set down under.
