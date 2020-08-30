Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 30, 2020, 09:53:32 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............ (Read 160 times)
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 534
Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:42:14 PM »
That the season starts two weeks today. Are they still on their holidays?
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 029
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:47:44 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 01:42:14 PM
That the season starts two weeks today. Are they still on their holidays?
NOBODY WANTS TO SIGN FOR THE MONEY WE ARE OFFERING IN WAGES
THE CLUB IS FUCKED ONLY ONE PERSON TO BLAME
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 534
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:49:02 PM »
Its very much like watching a slow moving car crash.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 034
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:50:32 PM »
People on here last month were praising Warnocks stance of if they dont give us an answer in a week, fuck em ... now you cant move for soiled undergarments
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 029
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:53:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 01:50:32 PM
People on here last month were praising Warnocks stance of if they dont give us an answer in a week, fuck em ... now you cant move for soiled undergarments
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 534
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 01:59:40 PM »
I suspect Warnock is as frustrated about the lack of incomings as the average Boro fan. He must know by now what an absolute bunch of cockwombles are running this club.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 034
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:06:50 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Yesterday
at 01:59:40 PM
I suspect Warnock is as frustrated about the lack of incomings as the average Boro fan
Actually, Ive heard hes absolutely delighted about the lack of signings
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 534
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:08:29 PM »
Actually Ive heard that the moon is made of green cheese.
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 681
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 03:07:55 PM »
Rather have the players he wants and needs than make token signings for the sake of a gazette headline. Few players and their agents dealing with reality checks right now, have confidence colin will get the right players for us
Logged
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 111
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:39:47 AM »
I think the worrying thing is we are not even being linked with players now
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 10 203
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:48:54 AM »
Must be one or two half decent lads in the u23's they tonked Hull 7-1 yesterday.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 029
Re: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:52:55 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 09:48:54 AM
Must be one or two half decent lads in the u23's they tonked Hull 7-1 yesterday.
NOT GOOD ENOUGH YET A FEW NEED LOANING OUT
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...