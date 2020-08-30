Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Has anyone told Boros recruitment team............  (Read 160 times)
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 534


« on: Yesterday at 01:42:14 PM »
That the season starts two weeks today. Are they still on their holidays?
monkeyman
Posts: 11 029


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:47:44 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:42:14 PM
That the season starts two weeks today. Are they still on their holidays?
NOBODY WANTS TO SIGN FOR THE MONEY WE ARE OFFERING IN WAGES  lost
THE CLUB IS FUCKED ONLY ONE PERSON TO BLAME  :meltdown:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 534


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:49:02 PM »
Its very much like watching a slow moving car crash.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 034


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 01:50:32 PM »
People on here last month were praising Warnocks stance of if they dont give us an answer in a week, fuck em ... now you cant move for soiled undergarments
monkeyman
Posts: 11 029


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 01:53:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:50:32 PM
People on here last month were praising Warnocks stance of if they dont give us an answer in a week, fuck em ... now you cant move for soiled undergarments
  :nige:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 534


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 01:59:40 PM »
I suspect Warnock is as frustrated about the lack of incomings as the average Boro fan. He must know by now what an absolute bunch of cockwombles are running this club.
El Capitan
Posts: 43 034


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:06:50 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 01:59:40 PM
I suspect Warnock is as frustrated about the lack of incomings as the average Boro fan


Actually, Ive heard hes absolutely delighted about the lack of signings
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 534


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:08:29 PM »
Actually Ive heard that the moon is made of green cheese.
Don pepe
Posts: 681


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 03:07:55 PM »
Rather have the players he wants and needs than make token signings for the sake of a gazette headline. Few players and their agents dealing with reality checks right now, have confidence colin will get the right players for us
Mickgaz
Posts: 111


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:39:47 AM »
I think the worrying thing is we are not even being linked with players now 
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 203



« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:48:54 AM »
Must be one or two half decent lads in the u23's they tonked Hull 7-1 yesterday.
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 029


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:52:55 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 09:48:54 AM
Must be one or two half decent lads in the u23's they tonked Hull 7-1 yesterday.
NOT GOOD ENOUGH YET A FEW NEED LOANING OUT
