August 29, 2020, 11:24:43 PM
Author Topic: CARLOS DE PENA  (Read 340 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 11:18:11 AM »
HAVING A GREAT SEASON AT DYNAMO KIEV
AND NOW NAPOLI WANT HIM WHY ARE PLAYERS SHITE AT THE BORO  :meltdown:
RiversideRifle
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:31:57 AM »
He's fucking shite  :ponce:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:34:23 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:31:57 AM
He's fucking shite  :ponce:

Absolutely me owld fruit  :ponce:
monkeyman
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:37:07 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:31:57 AM
He's fucking shite  :ponce:
SO WHY IS HE DOING SO WELL NOW 
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:40:28 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:37:07 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:31:57 AM
He's fucking shite  :ponce:
SO WHY IS HE DOING SO WELL NOW 

Matured into a better player or better in a lesser standard of league. Slower paced game suits him more, who knows. He had his chance with us and he was dog pony.
RiversideRifle
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:40:46 AM »
The Ukrainian league is a similar one when I played for marton U11s
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:41:26 AM »
Good player  :like:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:17:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:41:26 AM
Good player  :like:

You probably have a poster of him on your bedroom wall, to go with the ones of Peter Andre, David Hasselhoff and Robert Key  monkey
Billy Balfour
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:43:29 PM »
I recall watching the players warm up one evening game under the flood lights so couldn't make out who they were.
Watched one player banging passes all over, thought what a touch, range was spot on, trapped ball perfectly etc etc.
Realised it was de pena.
Was shite when playing but his ball skills stood out.
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:59:10 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 12:17:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:41:26 AM
Good player  :like:

You probably have a poster of him on your bedroom wall, to go with the ones of Peter Andre, David Hasselhoff and Robert Key  monkey

 


I do love Rob Key  jc
monkeyman
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:01:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 12:17:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:41:26 AM
Good player  :like:

You probably have a poster of him on your bedroom wall, to go with the ones of Peter Andre, David Hasselhoff and Robert Key  monkey

 


I do love Rob Key  jc
CLEM WILL BE ALONG SOON  oleary
El Capitan
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:04:26 PM »
With a HILARIOUS edit



Oh how well laugh















 oleary
tunstall
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:07:15 PM »
mick
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:34:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:04:26 PM
I LOVE POKEY BUM WANKING TRAMPS IN PARKS


Oh how they spunk in my nostrils















 

 mick
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:35:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 12:59:10 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 12:17:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:41:26 AM
Good player  :like:

You probably have a poster of him on your bedroom wall, to go with the ones of Peter Andre, David Hasselhoff and Robert Key  monkey

 


I do love Rob Key  jc

Who the fuck is Rob Key?

 :pd:
Jake Andrews
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:40:19 PM »
A few on here will say they saw the potential he had & they always knew he'd be a real Player one day.


monkey    monkey    souey
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:47:28 PM »
His Condor moment?
Pile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 03:00:35 PM »
He was fucking shit and anyone who says different is a dick.  :like:
tunstall
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:37:41 PM »
Never heard of him
Wee_Willie
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:05:13 PM »
Hadnt realised how shit the Ukraine league is....
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:12:33 PM »
Most players look poor at Boro with us having a shit team year in year out.  rava
monkeyman
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:22:32 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on Today at 07:12:33 PM
Most players look poor at Boro with us having a shit team year in year out.  rava
EXACTLY ALSO PLAYING PLAYERS OUT OF POSITION AND SHITE CLUELESS COACHES
WHO ARE STILL ON THE PAYROLL  :jowo1:  :wanker:
