August 29, 2020, 11:24:43 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CARLOS DE PENA
Author
Topic: CARLOS DE PENA (Read 340 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 033
CARLOS DE PENA
«
on:
Today
at 11:18:11 AM »
HAVING A GREAT SEASON AT DYNAMO KIEV
AND NOW NAPOLI WANT HIM WHY ARE PLAYERS SHITE AT THE BORO
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 617
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:31:57 AM »
He's fucking shite
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 750
UTB
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:34:23 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 11:31:57 AM
He's fucking shite
Absolutely me owld fruit
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 033
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:37:07 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 11:31:57 AM
He's fucking shite
SO WHY IS HE DOING SO WELL NOW
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 750
UTB
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:40:28 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:37:07 AM
Quote from: RiversideRifle on
Today
at 11:31:57 AM
He's fucking shite
SO WHY IS HE DOING SO WELL NOW
Matured into a better player or better in a lesser standard of league. Slower paced game suits him more, who knows. He had his chance with us and he was dog pony.
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 617
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:40:46 AM »
The Ukrainian league is a similar one when I played for marton U11s
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 045
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:41:26 AM »
Good player
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 750
UTB
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:17:32 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:41:26 AM
Good player
You probably have a poster of him on your bedroom wall, to go with the ones of Peter Andre, David Hasselhoff and Robert Key
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 4 989
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:43:29 PM »
I recall watching the players warm up one evening game under the flood lights so couldn't make out who they were.
Watched one player banging passes all over, thought what a touch, range was spot on, trapped ball perfectly etc etc.
Realised it was de pena.
Was shite when playing but his ball skills stood out.
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 045
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:59:10 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 12:17:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:41:26 AM
Good player
You probably have a poster of him on your bedroom wall, to go with the ones of Peter Andre, David Hasselhoff and Robert Key
I do love Rob Key
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 033
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:01:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:59:10 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 12:17:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:41:26 AM
Good player
You probably have a poster of him on your bedroom wall, to go with the ones of Peter Andre, David Hasselhoff and Robert Key
I do love Rob Key
CLEM WILL BE ALONG SOON
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 43 045
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:04:26 PM »
With a
HILARIOUS
edit
Oh how well laugh
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 687
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:07:15 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 118
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:34:57 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:04:26 PM
I LOVE POKEY BUM WANKING TRAMPS IN PARKS
Oh how they spunk in my nostrils
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 118
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:35:42 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 12:59:10 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 12:17:32 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:41:26 AM
Good player
You probably have a poster of him on your bedroom wall, to go with the ones of Peter Andre, David Hasselhoff and Robert Key
I do love Rob Key
Who the fuck is Rob Key?
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 695
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:40:19 PM »
A few on here will say they saw the potential he had & they always knew he'd be a real Player one day.
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 656
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:47:28 PM »
His Condor moment?
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 706
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:00:35 PM »
He was fucking shit and anyone who says different is a dick.
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 687
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 06:37:41 PM »
Never heard of him
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 311
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 07:05:13 PM »
Hadnt realised how shit the Ukraine league is....
Offline
Posts: 10 202
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 07:12:33 PM »
Most players look poor at Boro with us having a shit team year in year out.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 11 033
Re: CARLOS DE PENA
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 11:22:32 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 07:12:33 PM
Most players look poor at Boro with us having a shit team year in year out.
EXACTLY ALSO PLAYING PLAYERS OUT OF POSITION AND SHITE CLUELESS COACHES
WHO ARE STILL ON THE PAYROLL
