CARLOS DE PENA « on: Today at 11:18:11 AM »

AND NOW NAPOLI WANT HIM WHY ARE PLAYERS SHITE AT THE BORO HAVING A GREAT SEASON AT DYNAMO KIEVAND NOW NAPOLI WANT HIM WHY ARE PLAYERS SHITE AT THE BORO

Re: CARLOS DE PENA « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:40:46 AM » The Ukrainian league is a similar one when I played for marton U11s

Re: CARLOS DE PENA « Reply #8 on: Today at 12:43:29 PM » I recall watching the players warm up one evening game under the flood lights so couldn't make out who they were.

Watched one player banging passes all over, thought what a touch, range was spot on, trapped ball perfectly etc etc.

Realised it was de pena.

Was shite when playing but his ball skills stood out.

Re: CARLOS DE PENA « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:04:26 PM » HILARIOUS edit







Oh how well laugh































Oh how well laugh

Re: CARLOS DE PENA « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:40:19 PM »





A few on here will say they saw the potential he had & they always knew he'd be a real Player one day. Logged

Re: CARLOS DE PENA « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:47:28 PM » His Condor moment?

Re: CARLOS DE PENA « Reply #17 on: Today at 03:00:35 PM » He was fucking shit and anyone who says different is a dick.