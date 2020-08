RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 746



UTB





Posts: 9 746UTB

Re: CARLOS DE PENA « Reply #4 on: Today at 11:40:28 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:37:07 AM Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 11:31:57 AM

He's fucking shite

SO WHY IS HE DOING SO WELL NOW

Matured into a better player or better in a lesser standard of league. Slower paced game suits him more, who knows. He had his chance with us and he was dog pony. Matured into a better player or better in a lesser standard of league. Slower paced game suits him more, who knows. He had his chance with us and he was dog pony.