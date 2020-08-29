Welcome,
August 29, 2020, 02:29:07 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
GOOD VALUE BET
Author
Topic: GOOD VALUE BET (Read 93 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 020
GOOD VALUE BET
«
on:
Today
at 10:42:45 AM »
CHELSEA FOR THE TITLE JUST GOT 12/1 SPENDING A LOT OF CASH ON SOME DECENT PLAYERS
SHOULD BE BIG CONTENDERS THIS YEAR THIS PRICE WONT LAST LONG
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 016
Re: GOOD VALUE BET
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:44:22 AM »
No chance.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 020
Re: GOOD VALUE BET
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:45:58 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:44:22 AM
No chance.
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 345
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: GOOD VALUE BET
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:50:20 AM »
HAVE BACKED FAT FRANK AT 16/1 NOT TO SEE THE SEASON OUT 👍😂👍
HAD A ONEER ON IT 👍
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 193
Re: GOOD VALUE BET
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:57:27 AM »
What would you spend the £16 on?
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 020
Re: GOOD VALUE BET
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:58:12 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 10:57:27 AM
What would you spend the £16 on?
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 016
Re: GOOD VALUE BET
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:03:11 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 10:57:27 AM
What would you spend the £16 on?
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 345
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: GOOD VALUE BET
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 02:24:21 PM »
IF I HAD PUT A QUID ON IT.... I WOULD HAVE SAID A BIN LID YOU CLUELESS CUNTS 👍😂👍
EVERY CUNT WITH ANY SENSE KNOWS A ONEER IS A TON 👍😎😎😎👍
Loading...