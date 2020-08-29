Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 29, 2020
Topic: GOOD VALUE BET
monkeyman
Posts: 11 020


Today at 10:42:45 AM
CHELSEA FOR THE TITLE JUST GOT 12/1 SPENDING A LOT OF CASH ON SOME DECENT PLAYERS
SHOULD BE BIG CONTENDERS THIS YEAR THIS PRICE WONT LAST LONG 
El Capitan
Posts: 43 016


Reply #1 on: Today at 10:44:22 AM
No chance.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 020


Reply #2 on: Today at 10:45:58 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:44:22 AM
No chance.
  lost
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 345

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Reply #3 on: Today at 10:50:20 AM
HAVE BACKED FAT FRANK AT 16/1  NOT TO SEE THE SEASON OUT  👍😂👍

HAD A  ONEER ON IT 👍
CapsDave
Posts: 5 193


Reply #4 on: Today at 10:57:27 AM
What would you spend the £16 on?
monkeyman
Posts: 11 020


Reply #5 on: Today at 10:58:12 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:57:27 AM
What would you spend the £16 on?
  mick
El Capitan
Posts: 43 016


Reply #6 on: Today at 11:03:11 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on Today at 10:57:27 AM
What would you spend the £16 on?

 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 345

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


Reply #7 on: Today at 02:24:21 PM
IF I HAD PUT A QUID ON IT.... I WOULD HAVE SAID A BIN LID YOU CLUELESS CUNTS  👍😂👍

EVERY CUNT WITH ANY SENSE KNOWS A ONEER IS A TON  👍😎😎😎👍
