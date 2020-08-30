Welcome,
August 30, 2020, 08:16:35 AM
Nassim Ben Khalifa
Author
Topic: Nassim Ben Khalifa
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 617
Nassim Ben Khalifa
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:46:17 AM »
Played 45 minutes yesterday for the U-23s
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 027
Re: Nassim Ben Khalifa
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:53:05 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle
Yesterday
at 09:46:17 AM
Played 45 minutes yesterday for the U-23s
THEY WON 7-1 WHO THE FUCK IS HE
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 1 404
Re: Nassim Ben Khalifa
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:58 AM »
Ask One Boro or FMTTM where this news was broken. ITK? My arse. Just copies info from other forums!
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 617
Re: Nassim Ben Khalifa
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:49 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool
Yesterday
at 10:18:58 AM
Ask One Boro or FMTTM where this news was broken. ITK? My arse. Just copies info from other forums!
ITfuckingK
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 355
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Nassim Ben Khalifa
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:54:38 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool
Yesterday
at 10:18:58 AM
Ask One Boro or FMTTM where this news was broken. ITK? My arse. Just copies info from other forums!
ABOUT AS ITK AS DONALD FUCKING DUCK
HUGHIE LEWWY AND DUIE SIGNING NEXT WEEK
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
