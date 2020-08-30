Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 30, 2020
Author Topic: Nassim Ben Khalifa  (Read 211 times)
« on: Yesterday at 09:46:17 AM »
Played 45 minutes yesterday for the U-23s  :ponce:
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:53:05 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Yesterday at 09:46:17 AM
Played 45 minutes yesterday for the U-23s  :ponce:
THEY WON 7-1 WHO THE FUCK IS HE 
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:18:58 AM »
Ask One Boro or FMTTM where this news was broken. ITK? My arse. Just copies info from other forums!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:55:49 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 10:18:58 AM
Ask One Boro or FMTTM where this news was broken. ITK? My arse. Just copies info from other forums!


ITfuckingK 
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:54:38 AM »
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 10:18:58 AM
Ask One Boro or FMTTM where this news was broken. ITK? My arse. Just copies info from other forums!



 charles charles charles


ABOUT AS ITK   AS DONALD FUCKING DUCK    :wanker:


HUGHIE LEWWY  AND DUIE   SIGNING NEXT WEEK    :alf:
