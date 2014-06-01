Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Author Topic: SO T.M IS POSTING ON BOREME NOW  (Read 310 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 11 025


« on: Today at 09:19:32 AM »
NEW NAME WHYHELLOTHERE  lost
RiversideRifle
Posts: 617


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:22:51 AM »
I miss the mad bastard  :ponce:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 351

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:24:34 AM »
I WONDER IF HE WILL BE LUMPING ON PULISIC NEXT SEASON TOP SCORER ?

🤔😂😂😂🤣
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
monkeyman
Posts: 11 025


« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:27:04 AM »
Quote from: RiversideRifle on Today at 09:22:51 AM
I miss the mad bastard  :ponce:
GET OVER THERE RIFLE AND GET HIM BACK  oleary
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 098


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:02:04 AM »
Maybe the deranged cunt will have some new material, and not the same repetitive boring shite he was posting on here during his time.

The daft cunts over at fm won't stand for pics of Lids or the electric smart metre guy every 5 minutes.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
monkeyman
Posts: 11 025


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:04:42 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:02:04 AM
Maybe the deranged cunt will have some new material, and not the same repetitive boring shite he was posting on here during his time.

The daft cunts over at fm won't stand for pics of Lids or the electric smart metre guy every 5 minutes.
STRANGE POSTS AT THE MINUTE LIKE GOOD MORNING AND WHAT TIME DO YER GO TO BED  klins
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 098


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:06:03 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:04:42 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:02:04 AM
Maybe the deranged cunt will have some new material, and not the same repetitive boring shite he was posting on here during his time.

The daft cunts over at fm won't stand for pics of Lids or the electric smart metre guy every 5 minutes.
STRANGE POSTS AT THE MINUTE LIKE GOOD MORNING AND WHAT TIME DO YER GO TO BED  klins


Just had a look, Epiphany Proudfoot asking for a ban already.

It's not TM. More likely Riverside Monster....
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
El Capitan
Posts: 43 034


« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:33:04 AM »
So its TM who wished me a happy birthday 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 025


« Reply #8 on: Today at 10:34:33 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:33:04 AM
So its TM who wished me a happy birthday 
YES IT SEEMS SO HOW DID HE KNOW IT WAS YER BIRTHDAY 
UNLESS ITS 
El Capitan
Posts: 43 034


« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:36:07 AM »
Fucks knows. It was probably mentioned on here years ago and jotted down in his notebook
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 025


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:46:38 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:36:07 AM
Fucks knows. It was probably mentioned on here years ago and jotted down in his notebook
  :nige:
Bernie
Posts: 5 741


« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:49:14 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:02:04 AM
Maybe the deranged cunt will have some new material, and not the same repetitive boring shite he was posting on here during his time.

The daft cunts over at fm won't stand for pics of Lids or the electric smart metre guy every 5 minutes.

He was easily the funniest poster on here. What a shame that you and your bum chum tiny tears felt the need to bully him off the board.
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 098


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:55:56 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:49:14 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:02:04 AM
Maybe the deranged cunt will have some new material, and not the same repetitive boring shite he was posting on here during his time.

The daft cunts over at fm won't stand for pics of Lids or the electric smart metre guy every 5 minutes.

He was easily the funniest poster on here. What a shame that you and your bum chum tiny tears felt the need to bully him off the board.


Bully him?

Give over you soft shit.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 926


« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:01:56 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:02:04 AM
Maybe the deranged cunt will have some new material, and not the same repetitive boring shite he was posting on here during his time.

The daft cunts over at fm won't stand for pics of Lids or the electric smart metre guy every 5 minutes.

REPETITIVE? 

SAYS THE GUY WHO PARROTS EVERYTHING THAT LIDS SAYS WHILE HAVING HIS TONGUE UP HIS ARSE  :wanker: :wanker:

BEER ME WALLER  :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Don pepe
Posts: 681


« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:16:36 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:06:03 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:04:42 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:02:04 AM
Maybe the deranged cunt will have some new material, and not the same repetitive boring shite he was posting on here during his time.

The daft cunts over at fm won't stand for pics of Lids or the electric smart metre guy every 5 minutes.
STRANGE POSTS AT THE MINUTE LIKE GOOD MORNING AND WHAT TIME DO YER GO TO BED  klins


Just had a look, Epiphany Proudfoot asking for a ban already.

It's not TM. More likely Riverside Monster....

He was capable of being mildly amusing on occasion but mostly repetitive and easily butt hurt
Gingerpig
Posts: 694


« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:20:02 PM »
Is he the next Smallbits  on there ...strange how they take the pee ....but accept people from here for the clicks they generate .........bit hypocrital  RedKnob Rob!!!!
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 377


Pack o cunts


« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:35:06 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 05:16:36 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:06:03 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:04:42 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:02:04 AM
Maybe the deranged cunt will have some new material, and not the same repetitive boring shite he was posting on here during his time.

The daft cunts over at fm won't stand for pics of Lids or the electric smart metre guy every 5 minutes.
STRANGE POSTS AT THE MINUTE LIKE GOOD MORNING AND WHAT TIME DO YER GO TO BED  klins


Just had a look, Epiphany Proudfoot asking for a ban already.

It's not TM. More likely Riverside Monster....

He was capable of being mildly amusing on occasion but mostly repetitive and easily butt hurt

Butt Hurt

(C) Capio 2018

 :stairlift:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Posts: 43 034


« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:36:01 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 05:35:06 PM
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 05:16:36 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:06:03 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:04:42 AM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Today at 10:02:04 AM
Maybe the deranged cunt will have some new material, and not the same repetitive boring shite he was posting on here during his time.

The daft cunts over at fm won't stand for pics of Lids or the electric smart metre guy every 5 minutes.
STRANGE POSTS AT THE MINUTE LIKE GOOD MORNING AND WHAT TIME DO YER GO TO BED  klins


Just had a look, Epiphany Proudfoot asking for a ban already.

It's not TM. More likely Riverside Monster....

He was capable of being mildly amusing on occasion but mostly repetitive and easily butt hurt

Butt Hurt

(C) Capio 2018

 :stairlift:






Was thinking that  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
RedSteel
Posts: 9 748

UTB


« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:13:02 PM »
He's a good lad is TM. Not everyone's cuppa but he is harmless and is never vindictive. Would be nice to have have him back  :like:
El Capitan
Posts: 43 034


« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:13:36 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 07:13:02 PM
He's a good lad is TM. Not everyone's cuppa but he is harmless and is never vindictive. Would be nice to have have him back  :like:

 :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
