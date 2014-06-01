|
RIK MAYALL
Maybe the deranged cunt will have some new material, and not the same repetitive boring shite he was posting on here during his time.
The daft cunts over at fm won't stand for pics of Lids or the electric smart metre guy every 5 minutes.
STRANGE POSTS AT THE MINUTE LIKE GOOD MORNING AND WHAT TIME DO YER GO TO BED
Just had a look, Epiphany Proudfoot asking for a ban already.
It's not TM. More likely Riverside Monster....
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
RIK MAYALL
He was easily the funniest poster on here. What a shame that you and your bum chum tiny tears felt the need to bully him off the board.
Bully him?
Give over you soft shit.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Ural Quntz
He was capable of being mildly amusing on occasion but mostly repetitive and easily butt hurt
Butt Hurt
(C) Capio 2018
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
El Capitan
Was thinking that
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
