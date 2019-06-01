Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 29, 2020, 01:16:46 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Still waiting
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Still waiting (Read 145 times)
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 307
TRUMP 2020
Still waiting
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:12:39 PM »
For this cunt to house some immigrants
Its all gone quite
http://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1328747/gary-lineker-news-uk-migrant-crisis-latest-refugees-english-channel-lee-anderson
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 868
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:09 PM »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-53949831
And by "rescue" they mean smuggle them into European countries that they have no right to be in.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 103
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:21:00 PM »
No these self virtuing celebs want immigrants here just not in their neighbourhoods
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 307
TRUMP 2020
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:19:09 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-53949831
And by "rescue" they mean smuggle them into European countries that they have no right to be in.
He's always drawing pictures of little girls him .. turns out hes a raving lefty stain now
100 % Nonce
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 307
TRUMP 2020
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:22:30 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Yesterday
at 09:21:00 PM
No these self virtuing celebs want immigrants here just not in their neighbourhoods
Correct
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 868
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 09:28:06 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:22:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:19:09 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-bristol-53949831
And by "rescue" they mean smuggle them into European countries that they have no right to be in.
He's always drawing pictures of little girls him .. turns out hes a raving lefty stain now
100 % Nonce
Aren't they all?
Every last one of them.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 307
TRUMP 2020
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:29:25 PM »
Big Lugs solicitor would have told him if he does it it would have to be long term like for years n years and there is no kicking em out cos that will back fire on the big lugged cunt. mouth all mighty virtue signalling gob shite
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 868
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:01 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:29:25 PM
Big Lugs solicitor would have told him if he does it it would have to be long term like for years n years and there is no kicking em out cos that will back fire on the big lugged cunt. mouth all mighty virtue signalling gob shite
Remember when Joey Barton told him on Twitter?
"Plenty of Skeltons in that closest".
Wrong un cunt.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 307
TRUMP 2020
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:40 PM »
All come out in the wash one day
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 868
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:34 PM »
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:35:40 PM
All come out in the wash one day
His wife was literally bringing other men back to their house while he was still there.
You have to be a special sort of fanny to lay there listening to some bloke smash the life out of your missus. As DaftJim knows
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 307
TRUMP 2020
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:40:18 PM »
Never knew this
what a miserable lefty wanker
Logged
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 103
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:57 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:38:34 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:35:40 PM
All come out in the wash one day
His wife was literally bringing other men back to their house while he was still there.
You have to be a special sort of fanny to lay there listening to some bloke smash the life out of your missus. As DaftJim knows
So that's why he is bitter and twisted all makes sense now
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 996
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:49:30 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:31:01 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:29:25 PM
Big Lugs solicitor would have told him if he does it it would have to be long term like for years n years and there is no kicking em out cos that will back fire on the big lugged cunt. mouth all mighty virtue signalling gob shite
Remember when Joey Barton told him on Twitter?
"Plenty of Skeltons in that closest".
Wrong un cunt.
East Clevelanders in his wardrobe?
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 002
Re: Still waiting
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 11:48:15 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 09:38:34 PM
Quote from: sockets on
Yesterday
at 09:35:40 PM
All come out in the wash one day
His wife was literally bringing other men back to their house while he was still there.
You have to be a special sort of fanny to lay there listening to some bloke smash the life out of your missus. As DaftJim knows
SHE WAS A TIDY LASS AN ALL BUT HE TRADED HER IN FOR A YOUNGER BIT LUCKY CUNT
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...