Re: Cole Kershaw « Reply #6 on: Today at 04:01:34 PM » Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:56:48 PM Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:47:02 PM







But can you say something weird now please

I agree.But can you say something weird now please

I spent most of this afternoon (so far) pushing eggs back into hens. It just looked untidy when the eggs were on the floor. Most of the hens seemed to enjoy it.

I spent most of this afternoon (so far) pushing eggs back into hens. It just looked untidy when the eggs were on the floor. Most of the hens seemed to enjoy it.

I nearly forgot. It's almost possible to fit a pigeon inside a hen without the pigeon dying. I nearly forgot. It's almost possible to fit a pigeon inside a hen without the pigeon dying.