Author Topic: Cole Kershaw  (Read 162 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 03:00:24 PM »
There's a reason you've never heard his name.

Imagine if an 18 year old Muslim had been gunned down by 3 white men in Manchester.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:00:24 PM
There's a reason you've never heard his name.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/three-men-charged-murder-18-18842142

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-53945662

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brother-teenager-gunned-down-street-22519005

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2020-08-18/my-son-and-my-everything-fathers-heartbroken-tribute-to-young-boxer-cole-kershaw
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:23:25 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:17:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:00:24 PM
There's a reason you've never heard his name.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/three-men-charged-murder-18-18842142

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-53945662

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brother-teenager-gunned-down-street-22519005

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2020-08-18/my-son-and-my-everything-fathers-heartbroken-tribute-to-young-boxer-cole-kershaw




 oleary
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:45:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:23:25 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:17:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:00:24 PM
There's a reason you've never heard his name.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/three-men-charged-murder-18-18842142

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-53945662

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brother-teenager-gunned-down-street-22519005

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2020-08-18/my-son-and-my-everything-fathers-heartbroken-tribute-to-young-boxer-cole-kershaw




 oleary

He's hilarious. He believes everything he reads on the internet naughty step. He claims to have "woken up", but is the ultimate sheep, repeating everything he's expected to.

I've read some nutjob stuff online and worry they're going to be the next mosque shooter, but this guy's ineffectual bleating at a football message board is just tragic.
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:47:02 PM »
I agree.



But can you say something weird now please  :bc:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:56:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:47:02 PM
I agree.



But can you say something weird now please  :bc:

I spent most of this afternoon (so far) pushing eggs back into hens. It just looked untidy when the eggs were on the floor. Most of the hens seemed to enjoy it.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:01:34 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:56:48 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:47:02 PM
I agree.



But can you say something weird now please  :bc:

I spent most of this afternoon (so far) pushing eggs back into hens. It just looked untidy when the eggs were on the floor. Most of the hens seemed to enjoy it.

I nearly forgot. It's almost possible to fit a pigeon inside a hen without the pigeon dying.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:18:42 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:17:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:00:24 PM
There's a reason you've never heard his name.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/three-men-charged-murder-18-18842142

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-53945662

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brother-teenager-gunned-down-street-22519005

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2020-08-18/my-son-and-my-everything-fathers-heartbroken-tribute-to-young-boxer-cole-kershaw

I never said it wasn't reported in the local news did I? You fucking turnip.

Nobody on here had heard that kids name, not even you until you googled it.

Fucking fruitcake.


Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:20:04 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:45:29 PM
I've read some nutjob stuff online and worry they're going to be the next mosque shooter, but this guy's ineffectual bleating at a football message board is just tragic.

*Cats anus*

*weird sexual innuendo*

Yeah, not tragic at all you fucking turnip.  :wanker:

 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:23:58 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:18:42 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:17:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:00:24 PM
There's a reason you've never heard his name.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/three-men-charged-murder-18-18842142

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-53945662

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brother-teenager-gunned-down-street-22519005

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2020-08-18/my-son-and-my-everything-fathers-heartbroken-tribute-to-young-boxer-cole-kershaw

I never said it wasn't reported in the local news did I? You fucking turnip.

Nobody on here had heard that kids name, not even you until you googled it.

Fucking fruitcake.




Whatever you say, you sexy little hog.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:27:48 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:47:02 PM
I agree.



But can you say something weird now please  :bc:

Matty, he's just said some words at me and I'm not sure what to do. Has he checkmated me?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #11 on: Today at 04:30:57 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 04:18:42 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 03:17:34 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 03:00:24 PM
There's a reason you've never heard his name.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/three-men-charged-murder-18-18842142

https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-53945662

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brother-teenager-gunned-down-street-22519005

https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2020-08-18/my-son-and-my-everything-fathers-heartbroken-tribute-to-young-boxer-cole-kershaw

I never said it wasn't reported in the local news did I? You fucking turnip.

Nobody on here had heard that kids name, not even you until you googled it.

Fucking fruitcake.




PS. Turnip is a great insult.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: Today at 04:55:19 PM »
I wasn't expecting to see a BobUp vs Uncle GuyGuy spat today.

 mick

I see BUMCAT is in the middle - giggling like a Lucky Pierre as per usual.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #13 on: Today at 05:01:39 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:55:19 PM
I wasn't expecting to see a BobUp vs Uncle GuyGuy spat today.

 mick

I see BUMCAT is in the middle - giggling like a Lucky Pierre as per usual.



What is your favourite root vegetable? I can't decide between apple or carrot.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:04:33 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 05:01:39 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:55:19 PM
I wasn't expecting to see a BobUp vs Uncle GuyGuy spat today.

 mick

I see BUMCAT is in the middle - giggling like a Lucky Pierre as per usual.



What is your favourite root vegetable? I can't decide between apple or carrot.

That is a trick question Uncle GG. 

 mcl

Carrots grow on shrubs.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:06:36 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:04:33 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 05:01:39 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:55:19 PM
I wasn't expecting to see a BobUp vs Uncle GuyGuy spat today.

 mick

I see BUMCAT is in the middle - giggling like a Lucky Pierre as per usual.



What is your favourite root vegetable? I can't decide between apple or carrot.

That is a trick question Uncle GG. 

 mcl

Carrots grow on shrubs.

*scrobs
