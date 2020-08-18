Welcome,
Cole Kershaw
Cole Kershaw
Cole Kershaw
There's a reason you've never heard his name.
Imagine if an 18 year old Muslim had been gunned down by 3 white men in Manchester.
Bugger.
Re: Cole Kershaw
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 03:00:24 PM
There's a reason you've never heard his name.
https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/three-men-charged-murder-18-18842142
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-manchester-53945662
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/brother-teenager-gunned-down-street-22519005
https://www.itv.com/news/granada/2020-08-18/my-son-and-my-everything-fathers-heartbroken-tribute-to-young-boxer-cole-kershaw
Re: Cole Kershaw
