Bobupanddown

Online



Posts: 3 852





Posts: 3 852 Cole Kershaw « on: Today at 03:00:24 PM »



Imagine if an 18 year old Muslim had been gunned down by 3 white men in Manchester.









There's a reason you've never heard his name.Imagine if an 18 year old Muslim had been gunned down by 3 white men in Manchester. Logged Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM There is nothing socialist about China



