LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 333



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 333CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 JEFF STELLING !!! « on: Today at 02:15:20 PM » IF HE HAD OWT ABOUT HIM HE WOULD THROW THE TOWEL IN 👍



I'M SURE HE WOULD BE PICKED UP BY ANOTHER SPORTS STATION 👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 742



UTB





Posts: 9 742UTB Re: JEFF STELLING !!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:22:04 PM » Agreed, nobody believe's the BS that is coming out that their time is up. If that's the case why haven't they fucked Stelling off also. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 1 708





Posts: 1 708 Re: JEFF STELLING !!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:11:05 PM » Why would a 65 yo bloke who loves his job jack because a couple of contractors didn't get renewed on the job?

Logged

Don pepe

Online



Posts: 667





Posts: 667 Re: JEFF STELLING !!! « Reply #4 on: Today at 04:29:26 PM » Up to him what he does but ot goes to show the whole big pals act was a load of shit (obviously). If theyve been fucked off over BLM he should rap as well Logged

El Capitan

Online



Posts: 42 989





Posts: 42 989 Re: JEFF STELLING !!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 05:38:31 PM »







More middle aged white blokes sacked Adam Clayton, George Friend, Daniel Ayala not had their contracts renewed by Boro.More middle aged white blokes sacked Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.