August 28, 2020, 03:25:10 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
JEFF STELLING !!!
Topic: JEFF STELLING !!! (Read 124 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 328
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
JEFF STELLING !!!
Today
at 02:15:20 PM
IF HE HAD OWT ABOUT HIM HE WOULD THROW THE TOWEL IN 👍
I'M SURE HE WOULD BE PICKED UP BY ANOTHER SPORTS STATION 👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
Posts: 9 739
UTB
Re: JEFF STELLING !!!
Today
at 02:22:04 PM
Agreed, nobody believe's the BS that is coming out that their time is up. If that's the case why haven't they fucked Stelling off also.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 852
Re: JEFF STELLING !!!
Today
at 02:35:30 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 02:22:04 PM
Agreed, nobody believe's the BS that is coming out that their time is up. If that's the case why haven't they fucked Stelling off also.
Or Merson? Or Kammy?
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 704
Re: JEFF STELLING !!!
Today
at 03:11:05 PM
Why would a 65 yo bloke who loves his job jack because a couple of contractors didn't get renewed on the job?
