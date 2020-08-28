Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2020, 03:25:10 PM
Author Topic: JEFF STELLING !!!  (Read 124 times)
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« on: Today at 02:15:20 PM »
IF HE HAD OWT ABOUT HIM HE WOULD THROW THE TOWEL IN  👍

I'M SURE HE WOULD BE PICKED UP BY ANOTHER SPORTS STATION  👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:22:04 PM »
Agreed, nobody believe's the BS that is coming out that their time is up. If that's the case why haven't they fucked Stelling off also.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:35:30 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:22:04 PM
Agreed, nobody believe's the BS that is coming out that their time is up. If that's the case why haven't they fucked Stelling off also.

Or Merson? Or Kammy?
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:11:05 PM »
Why would a 65 yo bloke who loves his job jack because a couple of contractors didn't get renewed on the job?
