August 30, 2020, 04:54:50 AM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Lee Duffy film
Author
Topic: Lee Duffy film (Read 937 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 013
Lee Duffy film
«
on:
August 28, 2020, 02:11:43 PM
I'm looking forward to this
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCdjAjVfTR4
Logged
#alllivesmatter
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 352
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #1 on:
August 28, 2020, 02:13:44 PM
WILL NEVER HAPPEN..... BEEN IN THE PIPELINE FOR 20 YEARS 👎
THE BLOKES NOTHING MORE THAN WORM MEAL.....
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 013
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #2 on:
August 28, 2020, 02:16:26 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 28, 2020, 02:13:44 PM
WILL NEVER HAPPEN..... BEEN IN THE PIPELINE FOR 20 YEARS 👎
THE BLOKES NOTHING MORE THAN WORM MEAL.....
Its been made mate, coming out this November
Logged
#alllivesmatter
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 749
UTB
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #3 on:
August 28, 2020, 02:19:22 PM
There's already a documentary on Prime about him. As for a movie, not sure about that, there can't be much more to say about the guy now. He certainly was a one off, and i for one was very glad not to have come across him
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 749
UTB
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #4 on:
August 28, 2020, 02:20:44 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on August 28, 2020, 02:16:26 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 28, 2020, 02:13:44 PM
WILL NEVER HAPPEN..... BEEN IN THE PIPELINE FOR 20 YEARS 👎
THE BLOKES NOTHING MORE THAN WORM MEAL.....
Its been made mate, coming out this November
Documentary not a film. Like i said previous there's already one doc out on prime if you haven't seen it.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 5 744
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #5 on:
August 28, 2020, 02:41:47 PM
Who would want to watch shit like that?
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RiversideRifle
Offline
Posts: 617
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #6 on:
August 28, 2020, 02:57:03 PM
Bloke was a fucking idiot
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 202
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #7 on:
August 28, 2020, 04:00:29 PM
How can you make a film about a bag of shit who did fuck-all worthwhile' he was a fucking oxygen thief.I know lads out our way who were every bit as big as him and hard fuckers who wouldn't have give a toss about him.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 681
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #8 on:
August 28, 2020, 04:27:30 PM
Agree, hes right up there with the parmo as things that a section of teessiders get over excited about and think every cunt has heard of or wants to know about. Oh yeah, he was dead hard him like, hard as fuck, proper hard n tha, so fuck.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 112
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #9 on:
August 28, 2020, 04:43:00 PM
I knew him.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 929
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #10 on:
August 28, 2020, 05:12:47 PM
WHOLE OF THE MOON DIRECTOR SPIELBERG RECENTLY SPOKE WITH FHM ABOUT THE DIFFICULTY OF THE PROJECT:
"when i made E.T i was ahead of the game and no one could touch me, our design department broke the mold creating that little brown alien, we now face the same challenge creating the special effects for the toilet dwelling midget who let his mates take a good shoeing"
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 196
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #11 on:
August 28, 2020, 05:13:34 PM
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 401
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 01:29:12 PM »
Just watched the Amazon Documentary.
Damn thst was cringey as fuck.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 695
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 02:42:21 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 28, 2020, 05:12:47 PM
WHOLE OF THE MOON DIRECTOR SPIELBERG RECENTLY SPOKE WITH FHM ABOUT THE DIFFICULTY OF THE PROJECT:
"when i made E.T i was ahead of the game and no one could touch me, our design department broke the mold creating that little brown alien, we now face the same challenge creating the special effects for the toilet dwelling midget who let his mates take a good shoeing"
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 15 112
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 02:46:39 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 28, 2020, 05:12:47 PM
WHOLE OF THE MOON DIRECTOR SPIELBERG RECENTLY SPOKE WITH FHM ABOUT THE DIFFICULTY OF THE PROJECT:
"when i made E.T i was ahead of the game and no one could touch me, our design department broke the mold creating that little brown alien, we now face the same challenge creating the special effects for the toilet dwelling midget who let his mates take a good shoeing"
BEER ME BOYZZZZ
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 698
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 03:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 28, 2020, 02:41:47 PM
Who would want to watch shit like that?
^this^
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 102
Once in every lifetime
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 04:03:23 PM »
Just watched the amazon prime documentary. Good mate of mine is Denis Lowe. Ill never forget him fighting Liam Hartley in the junction of the trunk road outside the Buccaneer. The little ginger cunt with Liam, who jumped Denis from behind ended up leaving Boro as Denis was out looking for him. All the chew with Liam was over with in 2 days.
Mark gets a good mention in the documentary.
Allo, lee King and Richie Neil, what a bunch of cowards.
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 929
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 05:06:26 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 04:03:23 PM
Just watched the amazon prime documentary.
Good mate of mine is Denis Lowe.
Ill never forget him fighting Liam Hartley in the junction of the trunk road outside the Buccaneer. The little ginger cunt with Liam, who jumped Denis from behind ended up leaving Boro as Denis was out looking for him. All the chew with Liam was over with in 2 days.
Mark gets a good mention in the documentary.
Allo, lee King and Richie Neil, what a bunch of cowards.
BEER ME RICKY JACKANORY
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 681
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 05:12:02 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 04:03:23 PM
Just watched the amazon prime documentary. Good mate of mine is Denis Lowe. Ill never forget him fighting Liam Hartley in the junction of the trunk road outside the Buccaneer. The little ginger cunt with Liam, who jumped Denis from behind ended up leaving Boro as Denis was out looking for him. All the chew with Liam was over with in 2 days.
Mark gets a good mention in the documentary.
Allo, lee King and Richie Neil, what a bunch of cowards.
Dennis Lowe is a proper gentleman
Logged
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 401
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 05:14:16 PM »
Why no stories about Duffy going into Yarm?
The Bluebell faithful too much?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 914
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 05:16:26 PM »
Old Slaggy Island mate of mine gave Duffy a fucking good kicking back in the day for picking on his little brother.
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 681
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 05:18:05 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 05:14:16 PM
Why no stories about Duffy going into Yarm?
The Bluebell faithful too much?
Expand?
Duffy was largely a bully, plenty of lads knocking about back then that didnt give a fuck about him. He was just an immature thug with nothing more to offer this world
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 698
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 05:28:08 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 05:18:05 PM
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 05:14:16 PM
Why no stories about Duffy going into Yarm?
The Bluebell faithful too much?
Expand?
Duffy was largely a bully, plenty of lads knocking about back then that didnt give a fuck about him. He was just an immature thug with nothing more to offer this world
Thats how I remember the situation at the time, he gave a few people a bat for doing exactly fuck all. A daft bully who was worshiped by people back then, sadly some still do.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 102
Once in every lifetime
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 05:30:32 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 05:12:02 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 04:03:23 PM
Just watched the amazon prime documentary. Good mate of mine is Denis Lowe. Ill never forget him fighting Liam Hartley in the junction of the trunk road outside the Buccaneer. The little ginger cunt with Liam, who jumped Denis from behind ended up leaving Boro as Denis was out looking for him. All the chew with Liam was over with in 2 days.
Mark gets a good mention in the documentary.
Allo, lee King and Richie Neil, what a bunch of cowards.
Dennis Lowe is a proper gentleman
Few of the old door lads are. Especially good old Dixie
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 929
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 05:34:50 PM »
LOWEY IS A TOP LAD
BEER ME BOYZZZ
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 914
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 06:14:07 PM »
There was an awful culture of violence on Teesside in the late 70's early 80's. Can't remember a visit to the Rock Garden without mate taking a kicking. Moved to Preston in 1981 and couldn't believe the difference.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 10 202
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 06:16:45 PM »
Doubt he ever tackled any renowned hard men did he? only ever heard stories of him battering easy targets.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 929
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:06 PM »
STATE OF THIS DOCO
I'M ONE MINUTE IN AND FUCKIN RIK IS IN A BOXING RING TELLING PEOPLE HE KNEW DUFFY
BEER ME BOYZ
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 5 196
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 08:27:11 PM »
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 102
Once in every lifetime
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 08:49:43 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 08:22:06 PM
STATE OF THIS DOCO
I'M ONE MINUTE IN AND FUCKIN RIK IS IN A BOXING RING TELLING PEOPLE HE KNEW DUFFY
BEER ME BOYZ
Where have I said I knew Duffy you fucking tit
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 998
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 08:56:25 PM »
A bit of a boy from Stockton told me many years ago that Duffy fancied throwing himself about there, and was sent packing
Whateverrrrrrr
Logged
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 12 102
Once in every lifetime
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:02 PM »
Shame Duffy isnt about to back up that story Bob.
Many lads round this way have said they did Duffy over, once he was dead.
The only one round here who gave him a good go was Kev Horkan, and he didnt need a blade like his other pals
Logged
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 929
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 10:15:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on
Yesterday
at 08:49:43 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on
Yesterday
at 08:22:06 PM
STATE OF THIS DOCO
I'M ONE MINUTE IN AND FUCKIN RIK IS IN A BOXING RING TELLING PEOPLE HE KNEW DUFFY
BEER ME BOYZ
Where have I said I knew Duffy you fucking tit
SORRY REWATCHED IT RIK AND IT'S ACTUALLY A WOMAN
BEER ME BUD
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 027
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 10:33:58 PM »
HE CAME UP TO THE MANDALE HOTEL IN THORNABY WITH 3 OF HIS MATES IN A FUCKING SCRAPPY MINI WANTING A SCRAP WITH A CERTAIN HARD LAD NOT MENTIONING HIS NAME IT WAS BOILING HOT SUMMERS NIGHT AND ABOUT TEN OF US SITTING ON THE MANDALE WALL SUPPING OUR BEER AS IT WAS ORGANISED BY BIG MOUTH DUFFY
CAR CAME INTO THE CAR PARK DROVE AROUND THE BACK OF THE PUB AND FUCKED OFF
I DO BELIEVE IF THIS FIGHT HAPPENED HE WOULD OF GOT BATTERED THE THORNABY LAD WAS UNSTOPPABLE AND IN HIS PRIME
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 10:35:30 PM by monkeyman
»
Logged
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 698
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #34 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:23 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:33:58 PM
HE CAME UP TO THE MANDALE HOTEL IN THORNABY WITH 3 OF HIS MATES IN A FUCKING SCRAPPY MINI WANTING A SCRAP WITH A CERTAIN HARD LAD NOT MENTIONING HIS NAME IT WAS BOILING HOT SUMMERS NIGHT AND ABOUT TEN OF US SITTING ON THE MANDALE WALL SUPPING OUR BEER AS IT WAS ORGANISED BY BIG MOUTH DUFFY
CAR CAME INTO THE CAR PARK DROVE AROUND THE BACK OF THE PUB AND FUCKED OFF
I DO BELIEVE IF THIS FIGHT HAPPENED HE WOULD OF GOT BATTERED THE THORNABY LAD WAS UNSTOPPABLE AND IN HIS PRIME
Didnt know you were from there. Check your messages: incoming!
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 698
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #35 on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:16 PM »
Last one monkey.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 401
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 02:33:01 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Yesterday
at 05:18:05 PM
Quote from: Steboro on
Yesterday
at 05:14:16 PM
Why no stories about Duffy going into Yarm?
The Bluebell faithful too much?
Expand?
Duffy was largely a bully, plenty of lads knocking about back then that didnt give a fuck about him. He was just an immature thug with nothing more to offer this world
Never heard a single story of him ever coming down Yarm. I would have been 15 at the time of his death and stayed on Yarm High Street pretty much all my night's.
Knew the names of the supposed hard guys in Yarm., mainly friends Dads
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 352
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 03:34:15 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:33:58 PM
HE CAME UP TO THE MANDALE HOTEL IN THORNABY WITH 3 OF HIS MATES IN A FUCKING SCRAPPY MINI WANTING A SCRAP WITH A CERTAIN HARD LAD NOT MENTIONING HIS NAME IT WAS BOILING HOT SUMMERS NIGHT AND ABOUT TEN OF US SITTING ON THE MANDALE WALL SUPPING OUR BEER AS IT WAS ORGANISED BY BIG MOUTH DUFFY
CAR CAME INTO THE CAR PARK DROVE AROUND THE BACK OF THE PUB AND FUCKED OFF
I DO BELIEVE IF THIS FIGHT HAPPENED HE WOULD OF GOT BATTERED THE THORNABY LAD WAS UNSTOPPABLE AND IN HIS PRIME
SEEN BOTH IN ACTION......G.J. WAS GOOD BUT HE WOULD NOT HAVE BEAT DUFFY ONE ON ONE
WEIGHT ADVANTAGE FOR A START AND DUFFY HAD A BIGGER REACH
I WATCHED DUFFY FIGHT A FEW TIMES IN THE CAR PARK OF CERTAIN VENUES......HE WAS ONE ORRIBLE CUNT
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Offline
Posts: 1 929
Re: Lee Duffy film
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 03:36:58 AM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 03:34:15 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 10:33:58 PM
HE CAME UP TO THE MANDALE HOTEL IN THORNABY WITH 3 OF HIS MATES IN A FUCKING SCRAPPY MINI WANTING A SCRAP WITH A CERTAIN HARD LAD NOT MENTIONING HIS NAME IT WAS BOILING HOT SUMMERS NIGHT AND ABOUT TEN OF US SITTING ON THE MANDALE WALL SUPPING OUR BEER AS IT WAS ORGANISED BY BIG MOUTH DUFFY
CAR CAME INTO THE CAR PARK DROVE AROUND THE BACK OF THE PUB AND FUCKED OFF
I DO BELIEVE IF THIS FIGHT HAPPENED HE WOULD OF GOT BATTERED THE THORNABY LAD WAS UNSTOPPABLE AND IN HIS PRIME
SEEN BOTH IN ACTION......G.J. WAS GOOD BUT HE WOULD NOT HAVE BEAT DUFFY ONE ON ONE
WEIGHT ADVANTAGE FOR A START AND DUFFY HAD A BIGGER REACH
I WATCHED DUFFY FIGHT A FEW TIMES FROM THE SAFETY OF A CUBICLE OF CERTAIN VENUES......HE WAS ONE ORRIBLE CUNT
FIXED IT FOR YOU MAYYTE
BEER ME LIDS KID
Logged
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
