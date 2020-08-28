Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Lee Duffy film  (Read 911 times)
T_Bone
Posts: 2 013


« on: August 28, 2020, 02:11:43 PM »
I'm looking forward to this  :like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dCdjAjVfTR4
#alllivesmatter
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 351

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #1 on: August 28, 2020, 02:13:44 PM »
WILL NEVER HAPPEN..... BEEN IN THE PIPELINE FOR 20 YEARS  👎

THE BLOKES NOTHING MORE THAN WORM MEAL.....
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
T_Bone
Posts: 2 013


« Reply #2 on: August 28, 2020, 02:16:26 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 28, 2020, 02:13:44 PM
WILL NEVER HAPPEN..... BEEN IN THE PIPELINE FOR 20 YEARS  👎

THE BLOKES NOTHING MORE THAN WORM MEAL.....

Its been made mate, coming out this November  :like:
#alllivesmatter
RedSteel
Posts: 9 750

UTB


« Reply #3 on: August 28, 2020, 02:19:22 PM »
There's already a documentary on Prime about him. As for a movie, not sure about that, there can't be much more to say about the guy now. He certainly was a one off, and i for one was very glad not to have come across him  
RedSteel
Posts: 9 750

UTB


« Reply #4 on: August 28, 2020, 02:20:44 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on August 28, 2020, 02:16:26 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on August 28, 2020, 02:13:44 PM
WILL NEVER HAPPEN..... BEEN IN THE PIPELINE FOR 20 YEARS  👎

THE BLOKES NOTHING MORE THAN WORM MEAL.....

Its been made mate, coming out this November  :like:

Documentary not a film. Like i said previous there's already one doc out on prime if you haven't seen it.
Bernie
Posts: 5 744


« Reply #5 on: August 28, 2020, 02:41:47 PM »
Who would want to watch shit like that?

 :wanker:

 :wanker:
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
RiversideRifle
Posts: 617


« Reply #6 on: August 28, 2020, 02:57:03 PM »
Bloke was a fucking idiot  :ponce:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 202



« Reply #7 on: August 28, 2020, 04:00:29 PM »
How can you make a film about a bag of shit who did fuck-all worthwhile' he was a fucking oxygen thief.I know lads out our way who were every bit as big as him and hard fuckers who wouldn't have give a toss about him.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Don pepe
Posts: 681


« Reply #8 on: August 28, 2020, 04:27:30 PM »
Agree, hes right up there with the parmo as things that a section of teessiders get over excited about and think every cunt has heard of or wants to know about. Oh yeah, he was dead hard him like, hard as fuck, proper hard n tha, so fuck.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 118



« Reply #9 on: August 28, 2020, 04:43:00 PM »
I knew him.

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 928


« Reply #10 on: August 28, 2020, 05:12:47 PM »
WHOLE OF THE MOON DIRECTOR SPIELBERG RECENTLY SPOKE WITH FHM ABOUT THE DIFFICULTY OF THE PROJECT:

"when i made E.T i was ahead of the game and no one could touch me, our design department broke the mold creating that little brown alien, we now face the same challenge creating the special effects for the toilet dwelling midget who let his mates take a good shoeing"

BEER ME BOYZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
Posts: 5 196


« Reply #11 on: August 28, 2020, 05:13:34 PM »
 mcl
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Steboro
Posts: 3 401


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:29:12 PM »
Just watched the Amazon Documentary.

Damn thst was cringey as fuck.
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 695



« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 02:42:21 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 28, 2020, 05:12:47 PM
WHOLE OF THE MOON DIRECTOR SPIELBERG RECENTLY SPOKE WITH FHM ABOUT THE DIFFICULTY OF THE PROJECT:

"when i made E.T i was ahead of the game and no one could touch me, our design department broke the mold creating that little brown alien, we now face the same challenge creating the special effects for the toilet dwelling midget who let his mates take a good shoeing"

BEER ME BOYZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:


    charles   monkey
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 118



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 02:46:39 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on August 28, 2020, 05:12:47 PM
WHOLE OF THE MOON DIRECTOR SPIELBERG RECENTLY SPOKE WITH FHM ABOUT THE DIFFICULTY OF THE PROJECT:

"when i made E.T i was ahead of the game and no one could touch me, our design department broke the mold creating that little brown alien, we now face the same challenge creating the special effects for the toilet dwelling midget who let his mates take a good shoeing"

BEER ME BOYZZZZ :beer: :beer: :beer:

 
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pile
Posts: 40 706



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 03:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on August 28, 2020, 02:41:47 PM
Who would want to watch shit like that?

 :wanker:
^this^
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 102


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 04:03:23 PM »
Just watched the amazon prime documentary. Good mate of mine is Denis Lowe. Ill never forget him fighting Liam Hartley in the junction of the trunk road outside the Buccaneer. The little ginger cunt with Liam, who jumped Denis from behind ended up leaving Boro as Denis was out looking for him. All the chew with Liam was over with in 2 days.

Mark gets a good mention in the documentary.

Allo, lee King and Richie Neil, what a bunch of cowards.

Mark gets a good mention in the documentary.

Allo, lee King and Richie Neil, what a bunch of cowards.
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 928


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:06:26 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:03:23 PM
Just watched the amazon prime documentary. Good mate of mine is Denis Lowe. Ill never forget him fighting Liam Hartley in the junction of the trunk road outside the Buccaneer. The little ginger cunt with Liam, who jumped Denis from behind ended up leaving Boro as Denis was out looking for him. All the chew with Liam was over with in 2 days.

Mark gets a good mention in the documentary.

Allo, lee King and Richie Neil, what a bunch of cowards.

  :jackanory: :jackanory: :jackanory:

BEER ME RICKY JACKANORY  :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Don pepe
Posts: 681


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:12:02 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:03:23 PM
Just watched the amazon prime documentary. Good mate of mine is Denis Lowe. Ill never forget him fighting Liam Hartley in the junction of the trunk road outside the Buccaneer. The little ginger cunt with Liam, who jumped Denis from behind ended up leaving Boro as Denis was out looking for him. All the chew with Liam was over with in 2 days.

Mark gets a good mention in the documentary.

Allo, lee King and Richie Neil, what a bunch of cowards.

Dennis Lowe is a proper gentleman  jc
Steboro
Posts: 3 401


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:14:16 PM »
Why no stories about Duffy going into Yarm?   

The Bluebell faithful too much? 
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 914


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at
Old Slaggy Island mate of mine gave Duffy a fucking good kicking back in the day for picking on his little brother.
Don pepe
Posts: 681


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 05:18:05 PM »
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:14:16 PM
Why no stories about Duffy going into Yarm?   

The Bluebell faithful too much? 

Expand?

Duffy was largely a bully, plenty of lads knocking about back then that didnt give a fuck about him. He was just an immature thug with nothing more to offer this world
Pile
Posts: 40 706



« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 05:28:08 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 05:18:05 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:14:16 PM
Why no stories about Duffy going into Yarm?   

The Bluebell faithful too much? 

Expand?

Duffy was largely a bully, plenty of lads knocking about back then that didnt give a fuck about him. He was just an immature thug with nothing more to offer this world
Thats how I remember the situation at the time, he gave a few people a bat for doing exactly fuck all. A daft bully who was worshiped by people back then, sadly some still do.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 102


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 05:30:32 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 05:12:02 PM
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 04:03:23 PM
Just watched the amazon prime documentary. Good mate of mine is Denis Lowe. Ill never forget him fighting Liam Hartley in the junction of the trunk road outside the Buccaneer. The little ginger cunt with Liam, who jumped Denis from behind ended up leaving Boro as Denis was out looking for him. All the chew with Liam was over with in 2 days.

Mark gets a good mention in the documentary.

Allo, lee King and Richie Neil, what a bunch of cowards.

Dennis Lowe is a proper gentleman  jc

Few of the old door lads are. Especially good old Dixie
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Posts: 1 928


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 05:34:50 PM »
LOWEY IS A TOP LAD  :like:

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 914


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:14:07 PM »
There was an awful culture of violence on Teesside in the  late 70's early 80's. Can't remember a visit to the Rock Garden without  mate taking a kicking. Moved to Preston in 1981 and couldn't believe the difference.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 202



« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:16:45 PM »
Doubt he ever tackled any renowned hard men did he? only ever heard stories of him battering easy targets.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Posts: 1 928


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 08:22:06 PM »
STATE OF THIS DOCO  lost

I'M ONE MINUTE IN AND FUCKIN RIK IS IN A BOXING RING TELLING PEOPLE HE KNEW DUFFY  klins

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
CapsDave
Posts: 5 196


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 08:27:11 PM »
 
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 102


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 08:49:43 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 08:22:06 PM
STATE OF THIS DOCO  lost

I'M ONE MINUTE IN AND FUCKIN RIK IS IN A BOXING RING TELLING PEOPLE HE KNEW DUFFY  klins

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:

Where have I said I knew Duffy you fucking tit
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 999



« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 08:56:25 PM »
A bit of a boy from Stockton told me many years ago that Duffy fancied throwing himself about there, and was sent packing 

Whateverrrrrrr
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 12 102


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 09:19:02 PM »
Shame Duffy isnt about to back up that story Bob.

Many lads round this way have said they did Duffy over, once he was dead.

The only one round here who gave him a good go was Kev Horkan, and he didnt need a blade like his other pals
FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
Posts: 1 928


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 10:15:28 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 08:49:43 PM
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 08:22:06 PM
STATE OF THIS DOCO  lost

I'M ONE MINUTE IN AND FUCKIN RIK IS IN A BOXING RING TELLING PEOPLE HE KNEW DUFFY  klins

BEER ME BOYZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:

Where have I said I knew Duffy you fucking tit

SORRY REWATCHED IT RIK AND IT'S ACTUALLY A WOMAN  :like:

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
INSURRECTION IS LIKE AN ART, AND LIKE ALL ARTS IT HAS IT'S OWN LAWS....
monkeyman
Posts: 11 033


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 10:33:58 PM »
HE CAME UP TO THE MANDALE HOTEL IN THORNABY WITH 3 OF HIS MATES IN A FUCKING SCRAPPY MINI WANTING A SCRAP WITH A CERTAIN HARD LAD NOT MENTIONING HIS NAME IT WAS BOILING HOT SUMMERS NIGHT AND ABOUT TEN OF US SITTING ON THE MANDALE WALL SUPPING OUR BEER AS IT WAS ORGANISED BY BIG MOUTH DUFFY
CAR CAME INTO THE CAR PARK DROVE AROUND THE BACK OF THE PUB AND FUCKED OFF
I DO BELIEVE IF THIS FIGHT HAPPENED HE WOULD OF GOT BATTERED THE THORNABY LAD WAS UNSTOPPABLE AND IN HIS PRIME
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:35:30 PM by monkeyman » Logged
Pile
Posts: 40 706



« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 10:36:23 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:33:58 PM
HE CAME UP TO THE MANDALE HOTEL IN THORNABY WITH 3 OF HIS MATES IN A FUCKING SCRAPPY MINI WANTING A SCRAP WITH A CERTAIN HARD LAD NOT MENTIONING HIS NAME IT WAS BOILING HOT SUMMERS NIGHT AND ABOUT TEN OF US SITTING ON THE MANDALE WALL SUPPING OUR BEER AS IT WAS ORGANISED BY BIG MOUTH DUFFY
CAR CAME INTO THE CAR PARK DROVE AROUND THE BACK OF THE PUB AND FUCKED OFF
I DO BELIEVE IF THIS FIGHT HAPPENED HE WOULD OF GOT BATTERED THE THORNABY LAD WAS UNSTOPPABLE AND IN HIS PRIME
Didnt know you were from there. Check your messages: incoming!
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Pile
Posts: 40 706



« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 11:00:16 PM »
Last one monkey.  lost
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Steboro
Posts: 3 401


« Reply #36 on: Today at 02:33:01 AM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Yesterday at 05:18:05 PM
Quote from: Steboro on Yesterday at 05:14:16 PM
Why no stories about Duffy going into Yarm?   

The Bluebell faithful too much? 

Expand?

Duffy was largely a bully, plenty of lads knocking about back then that didnt give a fuck about him. He was just an immature thug with nothing more to offer this world

Never heard a single story of him ever coming down Yarm.  I would have been 15 at the time of his death and stayed on Yarm High Street pretty much all my night's.

Knew the names of the supposed hard guys in Yarm., mainly friends Dads  jc
