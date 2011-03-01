Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 29, 2020, 04:59:25 PM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Britain First
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Britain First (Read 640 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 997
Britain First
«
on:
Yesterday
at 01:01:23 PM »
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/appalling-clip-of-britain-first-migrant-hunting-in-hotels-causes-outrage-on-social-media/28/08/][url]https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/appalling-clip-of-britain-first-migrant-hunting-in-hotels-causes-outrage-on-social-media/28/08/
[/url]
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 997
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 01:02:17 PM »
Doesnt work? Copied off net on iPad. Always goes tits up
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 2 013
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 01:09:27 PM »
Their just trying to protect the British public
These migrants could be terrorist so what we doing putting them in a hotel, which we have to pay for as tax payers
Should be loading them onto a boat and sending them back to where they come from
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 01:25:28 PM by T_Bone
»
Logged
#alllivesmatter
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 01:11:19 PM »
https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/appalling-clip-of-britain-first-migrant-hunting-in-hotels-causes-outrage-on-social-media/28/08/
Theyve just travelled across the channel in a rubber dinghy, do you think theyre going to give a fuck about Terry from the Millwall Hardcunts Alliance knocking on their door
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 873
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 01:19:02 PM »
"Migrant hunting"
Do they keep their heads as trophies like?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 677
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 05:32:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 01:19:02 PM
"Migrant hunting"
Do they keep their heads as trophies like?
Even worse, they knock on their doors and talk to them.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 307
TRUMP 2020
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 09:51:03 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Yesterday
at 05:32:50 PM
Do they keep their heads as trophies like?
Even worse, they knock on their doors and talk to them.
[/quote]
More fails from the lefty tossers .. Bob you cunt why don't you do a lineker
promise to put some of these scrounging bastards up in your properties seen as you're a lefty land lord
All piss and fucking wind
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 01:22:58 PM
I have just got rid of a shocking tenant. Nightmare like off the telly. Dear me.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:35 PM »
You do realise youre laughing at RWNJ Bob... not SFLD Bob
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 307
TRUMP 2020
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:39 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 09:52:35 PM
You do realise youre laughing at RWNJ Bob... not SFLD Bob
I am laughing at Piles tongue in cheek comment about the terrible crime of knocking on a door to talk to them
you dopey narrow backed cunt
Logged
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 307
TRUMP 2020
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:40 PM »
Come on Bob the land lord do a lineker and house some of the parasites you dearly defend to the hilt you two faced hypocritical prick
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 01:22:58 PM
I have just got rid of a shocking tenant. Nightmare like off the telly. Dear me.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 09:59:17 PM »
You been sniffing the barmaids skirt again crocky lad
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
Offline
Posts: 1 307
TRUMP 2020
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 10:02:46 PM »
Last drink was christmas
fit as fuck like a coiled spring ready to unleash fury at a moments notice
anytime u like sonshine
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:52 PM »
Whats youre height / weight?
Make sure were in the same division
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:43 PM »
Crocky??
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 873
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 10:27:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:05:52 PM
Whats youre height / weight?
Make sure were in the same division
I didn't know there was a weasel shytehouse weight category
.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:01 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:27:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:05:52 PM
Whats youre height / weight?
Make sure were in the same division
I didn't know there was a weasel shytehouse weight category
.
Or a keyboard category
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 873
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:46 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:37:01 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:27:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:05:52 PM
Whats youre height / weight?
Make sure were in the same division
I didn't know there was a weasel shytehouse weight category
.
Or a keyboard category
Or a feline category
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 444
Duckyfuzz
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:28:18 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:05:52 PM
Whats youre height / weight?
Make sure were in the same division
Do you not remember when capio signed up for a charity boxing match and offered to have a COB title fight.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 10:35:16 AM »
Quote from: King of the North on
Today
at 08:28:18 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:05:52 PM
Whats youre height / weight?
Make sure were in the same division
Do you not remember when capio signed up for a charity boxing match and offered to have a COB title fight.
White collar boxing. Crocket shit out of that as well
Capio was a gobshite but probably quite game
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
King of the North
Offline
Posts: 1 444
Duckyfuzz
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 11:21:54 AM »
If I remember it correctly crocket was willing to sign up to it.
Shame the whole thing was a wind up, would have a been a good night.
Although Im not sure their weights wouldnt have matched,wasnt Dave still a chunkster at that point?
Logged
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 678
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 01:25:35 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 10:27:29 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 10:05:52 PM
Whats youre height / weight?
Make sure were in the same division
I didn't know there was a weasel shytehouse weight category
.
Matty
back and neck like a cricket bat
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 01:27:29 PM »
63 and 14 stone.
What about you Don, you shithouse coward
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 678
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 03:05:29 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:27:29 PM
63 and 14 stone.
What about you Don, you shithouse coward
What about me?
63 and 14 stone - like i said, youre built like a cricket bat.
Anytime you want folding in half and posting back through your dead nanas letterbox let me know and ill happily play postman bat
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 03:08:01 PM »
Nice one, drop me a private message on here and Ill happily give you my address
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 873
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 03:10:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:08:01 PM
Nice one, drop me a private message on here and Ill happily give you my address
Will you fuck
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 678
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 03:11:21 PM »
Just send it through to me - im sure you can figure it you skinny cunt
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 03:12:13 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 03:10:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:08:01 PM
Nice one, drop me a private message on here and Ill happily give you my address
Will you fuck
Youre far too granite for me, Bob.
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 03:12:43 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on
Today
at 03:11:21 PM
Just send it through to me - im sure you can figure it you skinny cunt
Classic Don
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 678
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 03:19:27 PM »
Tedious - i get that these type of exchanges bring you amusement and personal fulfilment to your otherwise wretched day but to me theyre utterly pointless. Even giving you a slap wouldnt bring any satisfaction, youre not worth me standing up for - id knock you out from a sitting position.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 03:20:51 PM »
Your kids must be ashamed of you Don
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 678
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 03:28:55 PM »
Youre obsessed with kids mate, seek help before it lands you in serious trouble
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 03:31:03 PM »
No message still?
Don Chicken. Thats your new name
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Don pepe
Offline
Posts: 678
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 03:38:45 PM »
Don fucking about with you - that sounds better
Theres mo reason for me to send you a pm asking for your location, just send me it. But then you wouldnt be there when I turned up would you, you cant even pay a measly £100 bet. What a miserable existence you lead. Even your paid and morally/legally reprehensible sex life is on hold due to covid. Some of them sri lankans will be full grown by the time you get back amd ready to kick the shit out of you.
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 03:40:22 PM »
Don the chicken
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CapsDave
Online
Posts: 5 194
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 03:42:22 PM »
Shit house klaxon
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 43 029
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 03:44:11 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Today
at 03:42:22 PM
Shit house klaxon
Weapons grade arse falling out
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 911
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 03:46:07 PM »
To get back to the OP, what do these morons think they have a right to behave like this? It's like those Trumpanzees who think that pointing guns at protesters is OK!
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 103
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 03:47:03 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 03:46:07 PM
To get back to the OP
Good luck with that
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 911
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 03:50:53 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:47:03 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 03:46:07 PM
To get back to the OP
Good luck with that
I know, but I'll never stop trying!
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 677
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 04:10:26 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 03:46:07 PM
To get back to the OP, what do these morons think they have a right to behave like this? It's like those Trumpanzees who think that pointing guns at protesters is OK!
I have changed my mind on Towz. Hes not the biggest daft cunt on here, you are.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 911
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 04:27:27 PM »
Quote from: Pile on
Today
at 04:10:26 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 03:46:07 PM
To get back to the OP, what do these morons think they have a right to behave like this? It's like those Trumpanzees who think that pointing guns at protesters is OK!
I have changed my mind on Towz. Hes not the biggest daft cunt on here, you are.
Why thank you, praise indeed!
Logged
Pile
Online
Posts: 40 677
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 04:34:28 PM »
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 12 682
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 04:34:43 PM »
Logged
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
Mickgaz
Online
Posts: 104
Re: Britain First
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 04:44:43 PM »
Apparently the Hilton in Stockton will neither confirm nor deny if they are housing illegal immigrants. So they must be then. Why can't the old swallow hotel be utilised for them because it has to better than the war zones they are fleeing from surely
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:51:54 PM by Mickgaz
»
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...