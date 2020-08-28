RedSteel

Online



Posts: 9 734



UTB





Posts: 9 734UTB Why are people like this allowed to live « on: Today at 11:36:17 AM »



https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/vile-paedophile-back-before-courts-18835688



Let alone be allowed to live amongst us. Bullet in the back of their heads, why risk them inflicting pain and misery on vulnerable kids. Logged