Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2020, 11:42:08 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Why are people like this allowed to live  (Read 13 times)
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 734

UTB


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:36:17 AM »
Let alone be allowed to live amongst us. Bullet in the back of their heads, why risk them inflicting pain and misery on vulnerable kids.

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/vile-paedophile-back-before-courts-18835688
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 