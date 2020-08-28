Welcome,
August 28, 2020, 11:42:08 AM
Why are people like this allowed to live
Author
Topic: Why are people like this allowed to live (Read 13 times)
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 734
UTB
Why are people like this allowed to live
«
on:
Today
at 11:36:17 AM »
Let alone be allowed to live amongst us. Bullet in the back of their heads, why risk them inflicting pain and misery on vulnerable kids.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/vile-paedophile-back-before-courts-18835688
Logged
