Author Topic: Vickers quits the Gazette  (Read 482 times)
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 299



« on: Today at 10:43:58 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/anthony-vickers-after-30-years-18835817
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 399


« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:07:57 AM »
Quits?! Redundancy along with Tallentire
RedSteel
Posts: 9 742

UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:07 AM »
Good luck to him, i enjoyed his columns though didn't agree with him at times. Makes you wonder if he has been pushed as he doesn't mention what he is moving on to.
El Capitan
Posts: 42 996


« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:22:03 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:08:07 AM
Good luck to him, i enjoyed his columns though didn't agree with him at times. Makes you wonder if he has been pushed as he doesn't mention what he is moving on to.


Yeah he was alright  :like:
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 399


« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:37:48 AM »
Owners of the Gazette- Reach- have announced a shed load of redundancies.
Bernie
Posts: 5 738


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:30:08 PM »
He's a hard left Antifa type, so fuck him.

Good luck at McDonald's.
Bernie
Posts: 5 738


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:39:05 PM »
Seems to be confirmed by Westy that both have had the bullet

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147488
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 373


Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:53:08 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:39:05 PM
Seems to be confirmed by Westy that both have had the bullet

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147488



Clearly both his bum chums so fuck 'em both - well shot

Westy next for the dole queue!
Bernie
Posts: 5 738


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:58:16 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:53:08 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:39:05 PM
Seems to be confirmed by Westy that both have had the bullet

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147488



Clearly both his bum chums so fuck 'em both - well shot

Westy next for the dole queue!

Re: Westy - Can you actually be unemployed if you've not had a job in the first place?  charles
RedSteel
Posts: 9 742

UTB


« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:12:39 PM »
Some right ruthless fuckers on here  lost
tunstall
Posts: 3 684


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:33:47 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:12:39 PM
Some right ruthless fuckers on here  lost

keyboard warriors mate

Rob Nichols would boot em all over the West Stand Car Park if they said anything to his face

:alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 094



« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:11:46 PM »
I didn't like his earring.

 oleary
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 373


Pack o cunts


« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:35:02 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Today at 02:33:47 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:12:39 PM
Some right ruthless fuckers on here  lost

keyboard warriors mate

Rob Nichols would boot em all over the West Stand Car Park if they said anything to his face

:alf:

Have done and he did fuck all.....

 
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 708


« Reply #13 on: Today at 04:08:16 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:11:46 PM
I didn't like his earring.

 oleary

Yeah, Ive always found it strangely disconcerting but good luck to him if he has been given the boot.
Don pepe
Posts: 667


« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:32:35 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:30:08 PM
He's a hard left Antifa type, so fuck him.

Good luck at McDonald's.

Seems the type now you mention it

His earring and haircut were shit, hes manner of writing far worse. Convoluted, claptrap that was all style over substance
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 868


« Reply #15 on: Today at 04:39:06 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:11:46 PM
I didn't like his earring.

 oleary

I very nearly posted "1996 called, its wants its earring back" but I didn't.


True story.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 529


« Reply #16 on: Today at 04:52:27 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:32:35 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:30:08 PM
He's a hard left Antifa type, so fuck him.

Good luck at McDonald's.

Seems the type now you mention it

His earring and haircut were shit, hes manner of writing far worse. Convoluted, claptrap that was all style over substance

Couldnt agree more. :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 094



« Reply #17 on: Today at 04:53:36 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:08:16 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:11:46 PM
I didn't like his earring.

 oleary

Yeah, Ive always found it strangely disconcerting but good luck to him if he has been given the boot.

I could never understand why 4 people were needed to cover the Boro.  One person part-time would be enough.

He's had a good long run doing pretty much fuck all.

That said, it's not great seeing people put out of work.  Journalism is a tough business to find a new gig these days - especially as there aren't many actual journalists needed any more.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 868


« Reply #18 on: Today at 04:55:00 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:53:36 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:08:16 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:11:46 PM
I didn't like his earring.

 oleary

Yeah, Ive always found it strangely disconcerting but good luck to him if he has been given the boot.

I could never understand why 4 people were needed to cover the Boro.  One person part-time would be enough.

He's had a good long run doing pretty much fuck all.

That said, it's not great seeing people put out of work.  Journalism is a tough business to find a new gig these days - especially as there aren't many actual journalists needed any more.

#Learntocode

Fuck em.
Atomic Dog
Posts: 118


Bow Wow Wow


« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:48:28 PM »
Quote from: Don pepe on Today at 04:32:35 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:30:08 PM
He's a hard left Antifa type, so fuck him.

Good luck at McDonald's.

Seems the type now you mention it

His earring and haircut were shit, hes manner of writing far worse. Convoluted, claptrap that was all style over substance


Another Cunt of the Westy mould,

With image to match  too.

He could always help out with Freds Shitrag.
Snoozy
Posts: 295


« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:13:50 PM »
Cunt still owes me £30 from 2001. Always get bored reading his stuff after the second paragraph. Constantly repeating himself and using ten words when four would do.
