Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 3 868





Posts: 3 868

Re: Vickers quits the Gazette « Reply #18 on: Today at 04:55:00 PM » Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 04:53:36 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 04:08:16 PM Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 03:11:46 PM





I didn't like his earring.

Yeah, Ive always found it strangely disconcerting but good luck to him if he has been given the boot.

Yeah, Ive always found it strangely disconcerting but good luck to him if he has been given the boot.

I could never understand why 4 people were needed to cover the Boro. One person part-time would be enough.



He's had a good long run doing pretty much fuck all.



That said, it's not great seeing people put out of work. Journalism is a tough business to find a new gig these days - especially as there aren't many actual journalists needed any more.

I could never understand why 4 people were needed to cover the Boro. One person part-time would be enough.He's had a good long run doing pretty much fuck all.That said, it's not great seeing people put out of work. Journalism is a tough business to find a new gig these days - especially as there aren't many actual journalists needed any more.

#Learntocode



Fuck em.

#LearntocodeFuck em.