Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 370





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 370Pack o cunts Re: Vickers quits the Gazette « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:53:08 PM » Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:39:05 PM



https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147488





Seems to be confirmed by Westy that both have had the bullet

Clearly both his bum chums so fuck 'em both - well shot



Westy next for the dole queue! Clearly both his bum chums so fuck 'em both - well shotWesty next for the dole queue! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018