August 28, 2020, 03:25:05 PM
Vickers quits the Gazette
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 10:43:58 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/anthony-vickers-after-30-years-18835817
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:07:57 AM »
Quits?! Redundancy along with Tallentire
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:07 AM »
Good luck to him, i enjoyed his columns though didn't agree with him at times. Makes you wonder if he has been pushed as he doesn't mention what he is moving on to.
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:22:03 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:08:07 AM
Good luck to him, i enjoyed his columns though didn't agree with him at times. Makes you wonder if he has been pushed as he doesn't mention what he is moving on to.


Yeah he was alright  :like:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:37:48 AM »
Owners of the Gazette- Reach- have announced a shed load of redundancies.
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:30:08 PM »
He's a hard left Antifa type, so fuck him.

Good luck at McDonald's.
Bernie
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:39:05 PM »
Seems to be confirmed by Westy that both have had the bullet

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147488
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:53:08 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:39:05 PM
Seems to be confirmed by Westy that both have had the bullet

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147488



Clearly both his bum chums so fuck 'em both - well shot

Westy next for the dole queue!
Bernie
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:58:16 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 12:53:08 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 12:39:05 PM
Seems to be confirmed by Westy that both have had the bullet

https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147488



Clearly both his bum chums so fuck 'em both - well shot

Westy next for the dole queue!

Re: Westy - Can you actually be unemployed if you've not had a job in the first place?  charles
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:12:39 PM »
Some right ruthless fuckers on here  lost
tunstall
« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:33:47 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 02:12:39 PM
Some right ruthless fuckers on here  lost

keyboard warriors mate

Rob Nichols would boot em all over the West Stand Car Park if they said anything to his face

:alf:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #11 on: Today at 03:11:46 PM »
I didn't like his earring.

 oleary
