August 28, 2020, 03:25:05 PM
Vickers quits the Gazette
Author
Topic: Vickers quits the Gazette
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 299
Vickers quits the Gazette
«
on:
Today
at 10:43:58 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/anthony-vickers-after-30-years-18835817
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 393
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:07:57 AM »
Quits?! Redundancy along with Tallentire
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 739
UTB
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:08:07 AM »
Good luck to him, i enjoyed his columns though didn't agree with him at times. Makes you wonder if he has been pushed as he doesn't mention what he is moving on to.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 982
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:22:03 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 11:08:07 AM
Good luck to him, i enjoyed his columns though didn't agree with him at times. Makes you wonder if he has been pushed as he doesn't mention what he is moving on to.
Yeah he was alright
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 393
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:37:48 AM »
Owners of the Gazette- Reach- have announced a shed load of redundancies.
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 738
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:30:08 PM »
He's a hard left Antifa type, so fuck him.
Good luck at McDonald's.
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 738
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:39:05 PM »
Seems to be confirmed by Westy that both have had the bullet
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147488
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 370
Pack o cunts
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:53:08 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:39:05 PM
Seems to be confirmed by Westy that both have had the bullet
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147488
Clearly both his bum chums so fuck 'em both - well shot
Westy next for the dole queue!
Bernie
Online
Posts: 5 738
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:58:16 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 12:53:08 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Today
at 12:39:05 PM
Seems to be confirmed by Westy that both have had the bullet
https://fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6147488
Clearly both his bum chums so fuck 'em both - well shot
Westy next for the dole queue!
Re: Westy - Can you actually be unemployed if you've not had a job in the first place?
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 739
UTB
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:12:39 PM »
Some right ruthless fuckers on here
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 3 684
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 02:33:47 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 02:12:39 PM
Some right ruthless fuckers on here
keyboard warriors mate
Rob Nichols would boot em all over the West Stand Car Park if they said anything to his face
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 079
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 03:11:46 PM »
I didn't like his earring.
