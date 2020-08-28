Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2020, 11:42:06 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Vickers quits the Gazette  (Read 87 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 299



View Profile
« on: Today at 10:43:58 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/anthony-vickers-after-30-years-18835817
Logged
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 392


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:07:57 AM »
Quits?! Redundancy along with Tallentire
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 734

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:08:07 AM »
Good luck to him, i enjoyed his columns though didn't agree with him at times. Makes you wonder if he has been pushed as he doesn't mention what he is moving on to.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 978


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:22:03 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 11:08:07 AM
Good luck to him, i enjoyed his columns though didn't agree with him at times. Makes you wonder if he has been pushed as he doesn't mention what he is moving on to.


Yeah he was alright  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 392


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:37:48 AM »
Owners of the Gazette- Reach- have announced a shed load of redundancies.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 