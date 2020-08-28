Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
August 28, 2020, 11:42:06 AM
News:
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Vickers quits the Gazette
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Vickers quits the Gazette (Read 87 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 299
Vickers quits the Gazette
«
on:
Today
at 10:43:58 AM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/anthony-vickers-after-30-years-18835817
Logged
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 392
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:07:57 AM »
Quits?! Redundancy along with Tallentire
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 9 734
UTB
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:08:07 AM »
Good luck to him, i enjoyed his columns though didn't agree with him at times. Makes you wonder if he has been pushed as he doesn't mention what he is moving on to.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 978
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:22:03 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Today
at 11:08:07 AM
Good luck to him, i enjoyed his columns though didn't agree with him at times. Makes you wonder if he has been pushed as he doesn't mention what he is moving on to.
Yeah he was alright
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Holgateoldskool
Online
Posts: 1 392
Re: Vickers quits the Gazette
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:37:48 AM »
Owners of the Gazette- Reach- have announced a shed load of redundancies.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...