Just an extra 313000 in the year ending April 2020 « on: Today at 09:16:02 AM » https://westmonster.com/net-migration-running-at-313000



Do you see the game they play?



Open the borders so we have unsustainable migration, then moan that the NHS is overcrowded, that we don't have enough social care, that there aren't enough homes. That there isn't any school places.



The answer to this apparently is more immigration and higher taxes.



Create the problem, say you need more of the problem to fix the problem, rinse n repeat forever.



