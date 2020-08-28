Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2020, 09:42:21 AM
Author Topic: Sick of this bloody rain  (Read 90 times)
Ben G
Posts: 3 958


« on: Today at 07:46:09 AM »
I was supposed to go fisting this morning but bugger that.
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 324

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:58:28 AM »
DON'T WORRY ABOUT IT....  YER SKIN IS WATERPROOF  👍🌧️☂️🌧️🌂💧

PLUS YER A DRIPPY CUNT TOO  👍

THOUGHT I'D GET MY FRIDAY FIGHT ROUTINE STARTED EARLY  👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 297



« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:25:40 AM »
The benefits of so-called climate change is supposed to be the high temperatures that evaporates water. August has been shite
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 76 324

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:38:45 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:25:40 AM
The benefits of so-called climate change is supposed to be the high temperatures that evaporates water. August has been shite

FUCK ME......IT'S MICHAEL FUCKING  FISH   


  charles
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 297



« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:40:11 AM »
Michael Fist  monkey (to please Ben)
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 958


« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:49:01 AM »
I'm sick of the homoerotic
Tory Cunt
BigNasty
Posts: 2 200

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:39:15 AM »
I'm going to Cornwall next week hope it clears up by then.Shit summer so far.
