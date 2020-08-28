Welcome,
August 28, 2020, 09:42:21 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Sick of this bloody rain
Topic: Sick of this bloody rain (Read 90 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 958
Sick of this bloody rain
«
on:
Today
at 07:46:09 AM »
I was supposed to go fisting this morning but bugger that.
Logged
Tory Cunt
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 324
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Sick of this bloody rain
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:58:28 AM »
DON'T WORRY ABOUT IT.... YER SKIN IS WATERPROOF 👍🌧️☂️🌧️🌂💧
PLUS YER A DRIPPY CUNT TOO 👍
THOUGHT I'D GET MY FRIDAY FIGHT ROUTINE STARTED EARLY 👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 297
Re: Sick of this bloody rain
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:25:40 AM »
The benefits of so-called climate change is supposed to be the high temperatures that evaporates water. August has been shite
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 76 324
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Sick of this bloody rain
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:38:45 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 08:25:40 AM
The benefits of so-called climate change is supposed to be the high temperatures that evaporates water. August has been shite
FUCK ME......IT'S MICHAEL FUCKING FISH
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡
Wee_Willie
Online
Posts: 9 297
Re: Sick of this bloody rain
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:40:11 AM »
Michael Fist
(to please Ben)
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 3 958
Re: Sick of this bloody rain
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:49:01 AM »
I'm sick of the homoerotic
Logged
Tory Cunt
BigNasty
Online
Posts: 2 200
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Sick of this bloody rain
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:39:15 AM »
I'm going to Cornwall next week hope it clears up by then.Shit summer so far.
Logged
