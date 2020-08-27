Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 367





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 367Pack o cunts Black shoots himself so BLM riot and loot « on: Yesterday at 11:18:35 PM »



https://summit.news/2020/08/27/minneapolis-rioters-loot-stores-in-response-to-black-man-shooting-himself/



They really are just a bunch of scumbags Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018