August 28, 2020, 12:37:17 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Black shoots himself so BLM riot and loot
Author
Topic: Black shoots himself so BLM riot and loot (Read 39 times)
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 367
Pack o cunts
Black shoots himself so BLM riot and loot
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:18:35 PM »
They really are just a bunch of scumbags
https://summit.news/2020/08/27/minneapolis-rioters-loot-stores-in-response-to-black-man-shooting-himself/
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 075
Re: Black shoots himself so BLM riot and loot
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:22:43 AM »
It's almost like the rioting and looting are not actually about racial equality.
