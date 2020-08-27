Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 27, 2020
Author Topic: Could you imagine this  (Read 80 times)
RiversideRifle
« on: Today at 08:31:56 PM »
If it were a white takeover  :alf: people would have a meltdown! I'm half caste and even I think this is daft as fuck

https://www-dailymail-co-uk.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8662489/amp/Channel-4-host-Black-Takeover-Day-2021-Big-Breakfast-returns-one-special.html?amp_js_v=a3&amp_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQFKAGwASA%3D#aoh=15985566307502&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&amp_tf=From%20%251%24s&ampshare=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dailymail.co.uk%2Fnews%2Farticle-8662489%2FChannel-4-host-Black-Takeover-Day-2021-Big-Breakfast-returns-one-special.html
Pile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:39:46 PM »
What a fucking joke.  :wanker:
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:04:44 PM »
BBC media editor Amol Rajan tells director general Lord Hall about his colleagues' fears the corporation is becoming 'the broadcasting wing of the BLM movement'

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8670167/Amol-Rajan-tells-Lord-Hall-fears-BBC-broadcasting-wing-BLM-movement.html

Im pretty laid back about people if they want to peacefully hold events etc and have been happy to support BBC in general but them and a large proportion of the  media in general have completely lost the plot. Not listened to Radio 4 or 5 in weeks as I got sick of the constant agenda its like nothing else matters.
