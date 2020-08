Itchy_ring

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8670167/Amol-Rajan-tells-Lord-Hall-fears-BBC-broadcasting-wing-BLM-movement.html



Iím pretty laid back about people if they want to peacefully hold events etc and have been happy to support BBC in general but them and a large proportion of the media in general have completely lost the plot. Not listened to Radio 4 or 5 in weeks as I got sick of the constant agenda itís like nothing else matters.



BBC media editor Amol Rajan tells director general Lord Hall about his colleagues' fears the corporation is becoming 'the broadcasting wing of the BLM movement'