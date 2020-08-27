Itchy_ring

Im pretty laid back about people if they want to peacefully hold events etc and have been happy to support BBC in general but them and a large proportion of the media in general have completely lost the plot. Not listened to Radio 4 or 5 in weeks as I got sick of the constant agenda its like nothing else matters.



BBC media editor Amol Rajan tells director general Lord Hall about his colleagues' fears the corporation is becoming 'the broadcasting wing of the BLM movement'