Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2020, 11:42:03 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: More multicultural sex attacks on Teesside  (Read 396 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 299



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:14:31 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/hunt-two-men-after-woman-18831992
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 839


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:59:59 PM »
26 Illegal immigrants invaded the South coast today in 3 boats, one using spades as oars.

On the same day a deportation flight carrying 23 illegals who had previously invaded was halted at the last minute as 3 legal firms fought for them to stay.

YOU ARE BEING REPLACED.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
CapsDave
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 188


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:04:56 PM »
 mick
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 998


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:25:18 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:59:59 PM
26 Illegal immigrants invaded the South coast today in 3 boats, one using spades as oars.

On the same day a deportation flight carrying 23 illegals who had previously invaded was halted at the last minute as 3 legal firms fought for them to stay.

YOU ARE BEING REPLACED.
GET RID FAST EMPLOY THE NAVY WHAT THE FUCK DO THEY DO BONE IDLE NAVY CAKE BENDERS 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 839


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:03:41 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:25:18 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:59:59 PM
26 Illegal immigrants invaded the South coast today in 3 boats, one using spades as oars.

On the same day a deportation flight carrying 23 illegals who had previously invaded was halted at the last minute as 3 legal firms fought for them to stay.

YOU ARE BEING REPLACED.
GET RID FAST EMPLOY THE NAVY WHAT THE FUCK DO THEY DO BONE IDLE NAVY CAKE BENDERS 

They do what they're ordered to do.

Look, if this government wanted to stop these parasite savages from coming they would.

Its clearly beyond doubt they they openly support the invasion of our country by backward third world parasite savages.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 839


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:05:01 PM »
Bruce you can have that one for free you massive fanny
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 986



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:41:50 PM »
Parasite savages used twice. In Just a minute you would be buzzed for that, you hopeless cunt
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 075



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:23:56 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:41:50 PM
Parasite savages used twice. In Just a minute you would be buzzed for that, you hopeless cunt

You missed the "they they" earlier than that.

 mcl
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 839


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:00:41 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:41:50 PM
Parasite savages used twice. In Just a minute you would be buzzed for that, you hopeless cunt

What else are they?

Refugees - nope, they're coming from France. No war there, no destitution.
Immigrants - nope, they're coming here illegally.
Doctors and nurses - nope, most can't read or write, most can't speak English. They're here for our money. 99% of them are fighting age men.

They are backwards, savage third world invaders. Our ancestors would have cut their heads of and sent them back to France minus a body.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 839


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:03:12 AM »
Here's the scum subverting our laws to keep illegal immigrants in the country and cost the taxpayer as much as possible.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 839


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:04:19 AM »
And who do you think pays the fees?

YOU & ME. THE BRITISH TAXPAYER.

Don't tell me this fucking game isn't rigged.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 978


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:23:14 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 11:41:50 PM
Parasite savages used twice. In Just a minute you would be buzzed for that, you hopeless cunt

*hic*  :beer: :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 839


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:30:09 AM »
https://mobile.twitter.com/PatriotActive66/status/1299258015653265408
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 839


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:35:19 AM »


Why is this cunt still in a job?
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 