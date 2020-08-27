Squarewheelbike

3 Favourite Music Acts « on: August 27, 2020, 05:36:57 PM » Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.



I'll start with the unholy trinity.



Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The Fall.

The Pogues.

Pile

Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #2 on: August 27, 2020, 05:51:03 PM » 1. The Doors (clear favourite)



2. Radiohead (clear second)



3. This can often change from month to month. Currently I am Kloot. Could be the White Stripes, Goldfrapp, Leonard Cohan, Stone Roses, Starsailor or quite a few others depending what mood Im in.

RIK MAYALL

Once in every lifetime





Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #5 on: August 27, 2020, 06:03:56 PM » Small Faces



Engelbert Humperdinck



George Michael

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #8 on: August 27, 2020, 06:59:03 PM » Currently.....

- Rage Against The Machine



- Rage Against The Machine

- Sonic Youth

- Portishead



Jethro Tull



Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #10 on: August 27, 2020, 08:29:42 PM » Led Zep

The Stones

The Who

Snoozy

Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #11 on: August 27, 2020, 09:03:10 PM » Marvin Gaye (always in my top 3 and has been for 40 years)

Dexys ( all incarnations but Searching for the Young Soul Rebels era in particular

Fontaines DC and Black Keys currently

Itchy_ring

Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #12 on: August 27, 2020, 09:16:27 PM » All time, very tough:

Rolling Stones



Rolling Stones

Kasabian

Foo Fighters



Loving the work of Idles at the minute

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #14 on: August 27, 2020, 09:24:33 PM »

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS



NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS



P.J HARVEY



DEFTONES







3 ACTS THAT I SHAG BABES TO HAVE BEEN NAMED ON THIS THREAD:

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS

P.J HARVEY

DEFTONES

calamity

Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #17 on: August 27, 2020, 09:34:17 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on August 27, 2020, 09:30:46 PM Nobody out does Marvin for Shagging songs

Depends what kind of shagging you want to do.



Depends what kind of shagging you want to do.



I can't imagine the Mrs choking Bob out, while shitting on his chest and pissing in his mouth to "Let's get it on"



I can't imagine the Mrs choking Bob out, while shitting on his chest and pissing in his mouth to "Let's get it on"

Clem definitely won't be getting a good buggering with a snooker ball in his mouth to "sexual healing" either

MF(c) DOOM

Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 08:05:21 AM »

Very white though Hip Hop is my thing so i'll add



Very white though Hip Hop is my thing so i'll add



MF DOOM (obviously)

Tribe Called Quest

The Roots

Couldn't narrow it to 3 but love I am Kloot, Grandaddy and Radiohead. Some surpringly good taste on COB
Very white though
Hip Hop is my thing so i'll add
MF DOOM (obviously)
Tribe Called Quest
The Roots

LEON TROTSKY

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:12:42 AM »

THE CLASH

THE STRANGLERS

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS







THE STRANGLERS

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS

Wee_Willie

Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 08:34:29 AM » what I listen to depends on my mood/frame of mind, and who is in the car.

Radiohead



Radiohead

Rory Gallagher

John Martyn



Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

Pull your socks up Tel.





Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 10:25:59 AM » In no particular order

Stiff Little Fingers



Stiff Little Fingers

The Fureys

Perry Como



Perry Como

RedcarJJ



Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 04:43:25 PM » The prodigy live

The who

Top Soul and Disco of the 60's-90's, the drip drip effect

Don pepe

Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 08:22:40 PM » Choices mostly all a bit samey



Mine wont be much different and subject to change but most commonly in top 3/broadest range of albums listened to



Fleetwood Mac

Bruce Springsteen

Bob Seger



I dont like much of whats come out in the last 30 years

RedSteel

UTB





Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 08:28:12 PM » Happy Mondays

Oasis

Depeche Mode



Many others I like, Prodigy, Stone Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Dr Dre, Stereophonics, i could go on and on.