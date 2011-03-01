Squarewheelbike

Posts: 6 907 3 Favourite Music Acts « on: Yesterday at 05:36:57 PM » Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.



I'll start with the unholy trinity.



Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The Fall.

The Pogues.

Pile

1. The Doors (clear favourite)



2. Radiohead (clear second)



3. This can often change from month to month. Currently I am Kloot. Could be the White Stripes, Goldfrapp, Leonard Cohan, Stone Roses, Starsailor or quite a few others depending what mood Im in.

Ural Quntz



Corrected for you

RIK MAYALL

Small Faces



Engelbert Humperdinck



George Michael

CLEM FANDANGO

Currently.....



- Rage Against The Machine

- Sonic Youth

- Portishead



Jethro Tull



Led Zep

The Stones

The Who

Snoozy

Marvin Gaye (always in my top 3 and has been for 40 years)

Dexys ( all incarnations but Searching for the Young Soul Rebels era in particular

Fontaines DC and Black Keys currently Logged

Itchy_ring

All time, very tough:



Rolling Stones

Kasabian

Foo Fighters



Loving the work of Idles at the minute

BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE



3 ACTS THAT I SHAG BABES TO HAVE BEEN NAMED ON THIS THREAD:



NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS



P.J HARVEY



DEFTONES







BEER ME BOYZZZ

calamity

Posts: 8 317 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:34:17 PM » Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:30:46 PM Nobody out does Marvin for Shagging songs



Depends what kind of shagging you want to do.



I can't imagine the Mrs choking Bob out, while shitting on his chest and pissing in his mouth to "Let's get it on"



Clem definitely won't be getting a good buggering with a snooker ball in his mouth to "sexual healing" either Depends what kind of shagging you want to do.I can't imagine the Mrs choking Bob out, while shitting on his chest and pissing in his mouth to "Let's get it on"Clem definitely won't be getting a good buggering with a snooker ball in his mouth to "sexual healing" either Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

In that scenario I prefer to listen to "Teddy Bears' Picnic".



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39I01oivtpw



That said, if it's a pool ball I prefer "Mull of Kintyre" by Wings. That brings back sweet memories.



MF(c) DOOM

Some surpringly good taste on COB

Very white though

Hip Hop is my thing so i'll add



Very white though Hip Hop is my thing so i'll add



MF DOOM (obviously)

Tribe Called Quest

The Roots

Couldn't narrow it to 3 but love I am Kloot, Grandaddy and Radiohead.

LEON TROTSKY

THE CLASH

THE STRANGLERS

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS







THE STRANGLERS

STIFF LITTLE FINGERS

Wee_Willie

what I listen to depends on my mood/frame of mind, and who is in the car.



Radiohead

Rory Gallagher

John Martyn



Logged

TerryCochranesSocks

In no particular order



Stiff Little Fingers

The Fureys

Perry Como



I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

RedcarJJ



The prodigy live

The who

Top Soul and Disco of the 60's-90's, the drip drip effect

Don pepe

Choices mostly all a bit samey

Mine wont be much different and subject to change but most commonly in top 3/broadest range of albums listened to



Mine wont be much different and subject to change but most commonly in top 3/broadest range of albums listened to



Fleetwood Mac

Bruce Springsteen

Bob Seger



I dont like much of whats come out in the last 30 years