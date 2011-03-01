Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 3 Favourite Music Acts  (Read 393 times)
Squarewheelbike
« on: Yesterday at 05:36:57 PM »
Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.

I'll start with the unholy trinity.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.
The Fall.
The Pogues.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:39:01 PM »
BRIGHT EYES 

DECEMBERISTS 

LEONARD COHEN 

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Pile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:51:03 PM »
1. The Doors (clear favourite)

2. Radiohead (clear second)

3. This can often change from month to month. Currently I am Kloot. Could be the White Stripes, Goldfrapp, Leonard Cohan, Stone Roses, Starsailor or quite a few others depending what mood Im in.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:54:23 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:36:57 PM
Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.

I'll start with the unholy trinity.

Lily Allen
Billy Bragg
Stormzy

Corrected for you

 jc
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:00:33 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:54:23 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:36:57 PM
Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.

I'll start with the unholy trinity.

Lily Allen
Billy Bragg
Stormzy

Corrected for you

 jc

As I said in OP, no argument or judgement. Who are you three favourite acts over the years Ural?
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:03:56 PM »
Small Faces

Engelbert Humperdinck

George Michael
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 06:07:08 PM »
Bruce Springsteen
Early Roxy Music
Paul Heaton  in all his guises

And lots more
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 06:53:03 PM »
Arcade Fire
Goldfrapp
PJ Harvey

Currently listening to favourites.

Changes weekly.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:59:03 PM »
Currently.....

- Rage Against The Machine
- Sonic Youth
- Portishead

Changes all the time.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:14:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:00:33 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 05:54:23 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 05:36:57 PM
Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.

I'll start with the unholy trinity.

Lily Allen
Billy Bragg
Stormzy

Corrected for you

 jc

As I said in OP, no argument or judgement. Who are you three favourite acts over the years Ural?

Rammstein
The Hu Band
Shrug
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:29:42 PM »
Led Zep
The Stones
The Who
Snoozy
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:03:10 PM »
Marvin Gaye (always in my top 3 and has been for 40 years)
Dexys ( all incarnations but Searching for the Young Soul Rebels era in particular
Fontaines DC and Black Keys currently
Itchy_ring
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:16:27 PM »
All time, very tough:

Rolling Stones
Kasabian
Foo Fighters

Loving the work of Idles at the minute
calamity
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:21:04 PM »
Changes regular, but at the minute -

QOTSA
Deftones
Future Islands
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:24:33 PM »
3 ACTS THAT I SHAG  BABES TO HAVE BEEN NAMED ON THIS THREAD:

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS  :homer:

P.J HARVEY  :homer:

DEFTONES   :homer:

 

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
calamity
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:28:17 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Yesterday at 09:24:33 PM
3 ACTS THAT I SHAG  BABES TO HAVE BEEN NAMED ON THIS THREAD:

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS  :homer:

P.J HARVEY  :homer:

DEFTONES   :homer:

 

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:

QOTSA have some good shagging tracks too Monty lad   :beer:
Snoozy
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:30:46 PM »
Nobody out does Marvin for Shagging songs
calamity
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:34:17 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:30:46 PM
Nobody out does Marvin for Shagging songs

Depends what kind of shagging you want to do.

I can't imagine the Mrs choking Bob out, while shitting on his chest and pissing in his mouth to "Let's get it on"   

Clem definitely won't be getting a good buggering with a snooker ball in his mouth to "sexual healing" either  mcl
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:58:49 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:34:17 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:30:46 PM
Nobody out does Marvin for Shagging songs

Depends what kind of shagging you want to do.

I can't imagine the Mrs choking Bob out, while shitting on his chest and pissing in his mouth to "Let's get it on"   

Clem definitely won't be getting a good buggering with a snooker ball in his mouth to "sexual healing" either  mcl

You dont know us
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:26:16 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:34:17 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 09:30:46 PM
Nobody out does Marvin for Shagging songs

Depends what kind of shagging you want to do.

I can't imagine the Mrs choking Bob out, while shitting on his chest and pissing in his mouth to "Let's get it on"   

Clem definitely won't be getting a good buggering with a snooker ball in his mouth to "sexual healing" either  mcl

In that scenario I prefer to listen to "Teddy Bears' Picnic". 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39I01oivtpw

That said, if it's a pool ball I prefer "Mull of Kintyre" by Wings.  That brings back sweet memories.
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:05:21 AM »
Couldn't narrow it to 3 but love I am Kloot, Grandaddy and Radiohead. Some surpringly good taste on COB  :like:

Very white though mcl  Hip Hop is my thing so i'll add

MF DOOM (obviously)
Tribe Called Quest
The Roots
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #21 on: Today at 08:12:42 AM »
THE CLASH
THE STRANGLERS
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS



 :pope2:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:17:41 AM »
Saw The Stones in Cardiff a few years ago, absolutely phenomenal.

The Prodigy circa 2002 were pretty good live.

Always been fond of Kasabian too.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:34:29 AM »
what I listen to depends on my mood/frame of mind, and who is in the car.

Radiohead
Rory Gallagher
John Martyn
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:25:59 AM »
In no particular order

Stiff Little Fingers
The Fureys
Perry Como
Muff Diver
« Reply #25 on: Today at 10:43:23 AM »
Beatles
The Who
Bowie
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:06:13 PM »
The
Pink
Floyd
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:43:25 PM »
The prodigy live
The who
Top Soul and Disco of the 60's-90's, the drip drip effect
Pile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:42:36 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:05:21 AM
Couldn't narrow it to 3 but love I am Kloot, Grandaddy and Radiohead. Some surpringly good taste on COB  :like:

Very white though mcl  Hip Hop is my thing so i'll add

Ill meet you half way and go for massive attack.  charles
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #29 on: Today at 07:30:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:12:42 AM
THE CLASH
THE STRANGLERS
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS



 :pope2:

Solid choices there, but The Stranglers went a bit pants after Hugh gave up the drugs!
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:11:59 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 07:30:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 08:12:42 AM
THE CLASH
THE STRANGLERS
STIFF LITTLE FINGERS



 :pope2:

Solid choices there, but The Stranglers went a bit pants after Hugh gave up the drugs!

You said there would be no fucking judgment.

 
Mickgaz
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:20:36 PM »
Bruce springsteen
Status Quo
E.L.O.
Don pepe
« Reply #32 on: Today at 08:22:40 PM »
Choices mostly all a bit samey

Mine wont be much different and subject to change but most commonly in top 3/broadest range of albums listened to

Fleetwood Mac
Bruce Springsteen
Bob Seger

I dont like much of whats come out in the last 30 years
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:28:12 PM »
Happy Mondays
Oasis
Depeche Mode

Many others I like, Prodigy, Stone Roses, Nine Inch Nails, Dr Dre, Stereophonics, i could go on and on.
