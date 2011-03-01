|
Ural Quntz
Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.
I'll start with the unholy trinity.
Lily Allen
Billy Bragg
Stormzy
Corrected for you
As I said in OP, no argument or judgement. Who are you three favourite acts over the years Ural?
Rammstein
The Hu Band
Shrug
CLEM FANDANGO
Nobody out does Marvin for Shagging songs
Depends what kind of shagging you want to do.
I can't imagine the Mrs choking Bob out, while shitting on his chest and pissing in his mouth to "Let's get it on"
Clem definitely won't be getting a good buggering with a snooker ball in his mouth to "sexual healing" either
In that scenario I prefer to listen to "Teddy Bears' Picnic". https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39I01oivtpw
That said, if it's a pool ball I prefer "Mull of Kintyre" by Wings. That brings back sweet memories.
