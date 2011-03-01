Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 3 Favourite Music Acts  (Read 137 times)
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 905


« on: Today at 05:36:57 PM »
Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.

I'll start with the unholy trinity.

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.
The Fall.
The Pogues.
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 905


« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:39:01 PM »
BRIGHT EYES 

DECEMBERISTS 

LEONARD COHEN 

BEER ME BUD  :beer: :beer: :beer:
Pile
Posts: 40 658



« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:51:03 PM »
1. The Doors (clear favourite)

2. Radiohead (clear second)

3. This can often change from month to month. Currently I am Kloot. Could be the White Stripes, Goldfrapp, Leonard Cohan, Stone Roses, Starsailor or quite a few others depending what mood Im in.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 7 366


Pack o cunts


« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:54:23 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:36:57 PM
Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.

I'll start with the unholy trinity.

Lily Allen
Billy Bragg
Stormzy

Corrected for you

 jc
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 905


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:00:33 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 05:54:23 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:36:57 PM
Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.

I'll start with the unholy trinity.

Lily Allen
Billy Bragg
Stormzy

Corrected for you

 jc

As I said in OP, no argument or judgement. Who are you three favourite acts over the years Ural?
Posts: 12 084


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:03:56 PM »
Small Faces

Engelbert Humperdinck

George Michael
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 979



« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:07:08 PM »
Bruce Springsteen
Early Roxy Music
Paul Heaton  in all his guises

And lots more
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 3 955


« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:53:03 PM »
Arcade Fire
Goldfrapp
PJ Harvey

Currently listening to favourites.

Changes weekly.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 071



« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:59:03 PM »
Currently.....

- Rage Against The Machine
- Sonic Youth
- Portishead

Changes all the time.
Ural Quntz
Posts: 7 366


Pack o cunts


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:14:24 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:00:33 PM
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 05:54:23 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:36:57 PM
Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.

I'll start with the unholy trinity.

Lily Allen
Billy Bragg
Stormzy

Corrected for you

 jc

As I said in OP, no argument or judgement. Who are you three favourite acts over the years Ural?

Rammstein
The Hu Band
Shrug
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 10 198



« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:29:42 PM »
Led Zep
The Stones
The Who
Snoozy
Posts: 293


« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:03:10 PM »
Marvin Gaye (always in my top 3 and has been for 40 years)
Dexys ( all incarnations but Searching for the Young Soul Rebels era in particular
Fontaines DC and Black Keys currently
Itchy_ring
Posts: 1 703


« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:16:27 PM »
All time, very tough:

Rolling Stones
Kasabian
Foo Fighters

Loving the work of Idles at the minute
calamity
Posts: 8 315


« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:21:04 PM »
Changes regular, but at the minute -

QOTSA
Deftones
Future Islands
BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE
REVOLUTIONS ARE ALWAY'S VERBOSE...
Posts: 1 905


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:24:33 PM »
3 ACTS THAT I SHAG  BABES TO HAVE BEEN NAMED ON THIS THREAD:

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS  :homer:

P.J HARVEY  :homer:

DEFTONES   :homer:

 

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:
calamity
Posts: 8 315


« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:28:17 PM »
Quote from: BEERSON BACK FROM THE GRAVE on Today at 09:24:33 PM
3 ACTS THAT I SHAG  BABES TO HAVE BEEN NAMED ON THIS THREAD:

NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS  :homer:

P.J HARVEY  :homer:

DEFTONES   :homer:

 

BEER ME BOYZZZ  :beer: :beer: :beer:

QOTSA have some good shagging tracks too Monty lad   :beer:
