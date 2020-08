Squarewheelbike

Posts: 6 905 3 Favourite Music Acts « on: Today at 05:36:57 PM » Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.



I'll start with the unholy trinity.



Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The Fall.

The Pogues.

Pile

Posts: 40 658 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:51:03 PM » 1. The Doors (clear favourite)



2. Radiohead (clear second)



3. This can often change from month to month. Currently 'I am Kloot'. Could be the White Stripes, Goldfrapp, Leonard Cohan, Stone Roses, Starsailor or quite a few others depending what mood I'm in.

Ural Quntz



Ural Quntz





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 366Pack o cunts Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:54:23 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:36:57 PM Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.



I'll start with the unholy trinity.



Lily Allen

Billy Bragg

Stormzy



Corrected for you



Corrected for you

RIK MAYALL

RIK MAYALL





Posts: 12 084Once in every lifetime Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:03:56 PM » Small Faces



Engelbert Humperdinck



George Michael

CLEM FANDANGO

Posts: 15 071 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:59:03 PM » Currently.....



- Rage Against The Machine

- Sonic Youth

- Portishead



Changes all the time.

CLEM FANDANGO

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Jethro Tull



We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 198 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:29:42 PM » Led Zep

The Stones

The Who

Snoozy

Posts: 293 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:03:10 PM » Marvin Gaye (always in my top 3 and has been for 40 years)

Dexys ( all incarnations but Searching for the Young Soul Rebels era in particular

Fontaines DC and Black Keys currently

Itchy_ring

Posts: 1 703 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:16:27 PM » All time, very tough:



Rolling Stones

Kasabian

Foo Fighters



Loving the work of Idles at the minute