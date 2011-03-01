Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 905





Posts: 6 905 3 Favourite Music Acts « on: Today at 05:36:57 PM » Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.



I'll start with the unholy trinity.



Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

The Fall.

The Pogues. Logged

Pile

Online



Posts: 40 658







Posts: 40 658 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #2 on: Today at 05:51:03 PM » 1. The Doors (clear favourite)



2. Radiohead (clear second)



3. This can often change from month to month. Currently I am Kloot. Could be the White Stripes, Goldfrapp, Leonard Cohan, Stone Roses, Starsailor or quite a few others depending what mood Im in. Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 366





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 366Pack o cunts Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #3 on: Today at 05:54:23 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 05:36:57 PM Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.



I'll start with the unholy trinity.



Lily Allen

Billy Bragg

Stormzy



Corrected for you



Corrected for you Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

RIK MAYALL

Offline



Posts: 12 084





Once in every lifetime





Posts: 12 084Once in every lifetime Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #5 on: Today at 06:03:56 PM » Small Faces



Engelbert Humperdinck



George Michael Logged FUCK OFF DAFT CUNT

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 15 071







Posts: 15 071 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #8 on: Today at 06:59:03 PM » Currently.....



- Rage Against The Machine

- Sonic Youth

- Portishead



Changes all the time. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 10 198







We need to win football matchesPosts: 10 198 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:29:42 PM » Led Zep

The Stones

The Who Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Snoozy

Online



Posts: 293





Posts: 293 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:03:10 PM » Marvin Gaye (always in my top 3 and has been for 40 years)

Dexys ( all incarnations but Searching for the Young Soul Rebels era in particular

Fontaines DC and Black Keys currently Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 1 703





Posts: 1 703 Re: 3 Favourite Music Acts « Reply #12 on: Today at 09:16:27 PM » All time, very tough:



Rolling Stones

Kasabian

Foo Fighters



Loving the work of Idles at the minute Logged