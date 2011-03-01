|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ural Quntz
|
Let's have a thread where you state what you like, with no argument or judgement . So list your 3 favourite artist/bands over the years.
I'll start with the unholy trinity.
Lily Allen
Billy Bragg
Stormzy
Corrected for you
As I said in OP, no argument or judgement. Who are you three favourite acts over the years Ural?
Rammstein
The Hu Band
Shrug
|
|
|
|
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|