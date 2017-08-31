Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: QAnon  (Read 457 times)
Squarewheelbike
« on: Yesterday at 04:00:08 PM »
Any followers on here, just asking.
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:01:16 PM »
 
Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:03:07 PM »
Ton
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:45:23 PM »
Face Book and twitter have banned the group which means the stuff they are saying is bang on the money.
Pile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:37:01 PM »
Never heard of it, what is/them?
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:44:34 PM »
It's all about bringing down the deep state lefties , Hillary and her mob are going to jail
Gramsci
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:47:01 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:44:34 PM
It's all about bringing down the deep state lefties , Hillary and her mob are going to jail

 :pope2: :alf: :pope2:
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:47:54 PM »
Whats so funny like 
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:49:53 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:00:08 PM
Any followers on here, just asking.

Why?

Are you getting worried?

You'll all get found out eventually

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Pile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:55:25 PM »
Just had a quick google. It appears the anti mobs shouting it down the most are the BBC, Facebook and the guardian. Thats enough to win my vote, where do I subscribe?  charles
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
sockets
M A G A
TRUMP 2020


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:04:59 PM »
 :like: :like: :like: :beer: charles
LEON TROTSKY
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:20:34 PM »
I'M A FOUNDER MEMBER 👍😎👍
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
Gramsci
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:27:19 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:47:54 PM
Whats so funny like 

so you weren't having a laugh then, soz like, I thought you were joking there

 lost rava lost

is that a more acceptable use of the smilies then   
plazmuh
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:31:01 PM »


 :like: :like:
calamity
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:29:36 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 06:20:34 PM
I'M A FOUNDER MEMBER 👍😎👍

You're a fucking member alright, you daft little goblin   :ponce:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:38:22 PM »
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:47:54 PM
Whats so funny like 

Dr Gobshyte supports the Epstein's and Weinstein's of this world, see in his world view if your politics are on the right side you can murder and rape as many children as you want.
Logged
Gramsci
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:45:47 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:38:22 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:47:54 PM
Whats so funny like 

Dr Gobshyte supports the Epstein's and Weinstein's of this world, see in his world view if your politics are on the right side you can murder and rape as many children as you want.


 klins oh dear  klins

you on the Kestrel Super again bob  lost
Bobupanddown
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:57:35 PM »
No, just calling you out for what you are.


Gramsci
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:18:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:35 PM
No, just calling you out for what you are.




Poor lad, very poor. Accusing someone you do not know of supporting the raping and killing of children is nothing short of bizarre, even by recent COB standards. Why do you say stuff like that, is it some kind of getting off thing, because it actually beggars belief? Are you deeply unhappy or something? It is very strange behaviour like
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:34:24 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:38:22 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:47:54 PM
Whats so funny like 

Dr Gobshyte supports the Epstein's and Weinstein's of this world, see in his world view if your politics are on the right side you can murder and rape as many children as you want.


This is the truth The gospel according to St Faux. Jesus.
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:48:42 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:38:22 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:47:54 PM
Whats so funny like 

Dr Gobshyte supports the Epstein's and Weinstein's of this world, see in his world view if your politics are on the right side you can murder and rape as many children as you want.




FFS  souey souey souey souey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Gramsci
« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:11:11 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:48:42 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:38:22 PM
Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:47:54 PM
Whats so funny like 

Dr Gobshyte supports the Epstein's and Weinstein's of this world, see in his world view if your politics are on the right side you can murder and rape as many children as you want.




FFS  souey souey souey souey

hard to believe that anyone in their right mind could say such a thing, whether anonymously or not
Bobupanddown
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:14:08 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:18:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:35 PM
No, just calling you out for what you are.




Poor lad, very poor. Accusing someone you do not know of supporting the raping and killing of children is nothing short of bizarre, even by recent COB standards. Why do you say stuff like that, is it some kind of getting off thing, because it actually beggars belief? Are you deeply unhappy or something? It is very strange behaviour like

Do or did you support Clinton? Yes.
Who is Clinton's campaign manager? John Podesta.
Who have Q and various others accused of leading a high ranking pedophile ring? John and Tony Podesta.

Do you support Antifa? Yes.
Which quasi political militia fills its ranks with known sex offenders? Antifa
Who have Q and various other sourced outted as being filled with sex offenders? Antifa.

Do you now support Joe Biden? Yes.
Who likes to sniff little children in public? Yes.
Who has been accused by several women of sexual harassment and mis conduct and who used (along with other members of congress) nearly a billion dollars to settle some of those claims.

Don't come on here and act like there's something wrong with me when you openly support known rapists and child molesters.

As for you weasel boy  :matty:, pay up your bet.
Gramsci
« Reply #23 on: Today at 10:17:20 AM »
Thanks for confirming what you are Bob 

Bobupanddown
« Reply #24 on: Today at 10:42:44 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:17:20 AM
Thanks for confirming what you are Bob 



Ditto.
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:11:38 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:14:08 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 11:18:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:57:35 PM
No, just calling you out for what you are.




Poor lad, very poor. Accusing someone you do not know of supporting the raping and killing of children is nothing short of bizarre, even by recent COB standards. Why do you say stuff like that, is it some kind of getting off thing, because it actually beggars belief? Are you deeply unhappy or something? It is very strange behaviour like

Do or did you support Clinton? Yes.
Who is Clinton's campaign manager? John Podesta.
Who have Q and various others accused of leading a high ranking pedophile ring? John and Tony Podesta.

Do you support Antifa? Yes.
Which quasi political militia fills its ranks with known sex offenders? Antifa
Who have Q and various other sourced outted as being filled with sex offenders? Antifa.

Do you now support Joe Biden? Yes.
Who likes to sniff little children in public? Yes.
Who has been accused by several women of sexual harassment and mis conduct and who used (along with other members of congress) nearly a billion dollars to settle some of those claims.

Don't come on here and act like there's something wrong with me when you openly support known rapists and child molesters.

As for you weasel boy  :matty:, pay up your bet.

 rava
Gramsci
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:04:06 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:42:44 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:17:20 AM
Thanks for confirming what you are Bob 



Ditto.


That mouth with get you into a lot of trouble one day....or are you one of those gobshites who makes the most disgusting accusations but doesn't have the courage to do it unless you are behind the comfort of your keyboard?
Anonymity makes you a very brave soldier doesn't it Bob. What a disgusting coward you really are.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:15:20 PM »
Not refuting your support for Clinton?
Not refuting your support for Biden?
Not refuting your support for Pantifa?


Jog on Dr Gobshyte, you're about as scary as a Teletubby.
Oldfield
« Reply #28 on: Today at 12:28:51 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:04:06 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:42:44 AM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 10:17:20 AM
Thanks for confirming what you are Bob 



Ditto.


That mouth with get you into a lot of trouble one day....or are you one of those gobshites who makes the most disgusting accusations but doesn't have the courage to do it unless you are behind the comfort of your keyboard?
Anonymity makes you a very brave soldier doesn't it Bob. What a disgusting coward you really are.


The amount of Left wing Antifa types that have been either exposed or found guilty of being paedophiles, child abusers, sex offenders and wife beaters seems to be very high.

Theres certainly a trend and theme emerging
Gramsci
« Reply #29 on: Today at 12:39:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:15:20 PM
Not refuting your support for Clinton?
Not refuting your support for Biden?
Not refuting your support for Pantifa?


Jog on Dr Gobshyte, you're about as scary as a Teletubby.

Like I said Bob, you are a coward who wouldn't dare say any of the things you do if your identity was revealed.
Really you are a very sad man. When you say jog on, I am more than happy to not engage with you.
You are a weirdo, simple as.
Gramsci
« Reply #30 on: Today at 12:40:08 PM »
Sorry Oldfield, I have no interest in your opinion. Ta fucking Ra
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #31 on: Today at 12:46:18 PM »
I think they are one and the same, Gramsci
Gramsci
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:54:27 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:46:18 PM
I think they are one and the same, Gramsci

Right Ok, cheers Bob. If they are the same person, then it makes that person more of a weirdo than I originally thought...if that were ever possible.

I wonder what football fans from other teams must think, if they happen across this forum.

Golby...you created a monster....and I am not referring to 'of beer'  :ponce:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:58:37 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:54:27 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:46:18 PM
I think they are one and the same, Gramsci

Right Ok, cheers Bob. If they are the same person, then it makes that person more of a weirdo than I originally thought...if that were ever possible.

I wonder what football fans from other teams must think, if they happen across this forum.

Golby...you created a monster....and I am not referring to 'of beer'  :ponce:

So fuck right off then - champagne fucking socialist

 
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #34 on: Today at 01:03:16 PM »
Is there something wrong with a champagne socialist?
El Capitan
« Reply #35 on: Today at 01:08:09 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:03:16 PM
Is there something wrong with a champagne socialist?


Yes. If you believe in socialism and a fair society, you are not allowed to be successful. You must renounce all your worldly possessions and live in a commune.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #36 on: Today at 01:21:11 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 12:39:22 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:15:20 PM
Not refuting your support for Clinton?
Not refuting your support for Biden?
Not refuting your support for Pantifa?


Jog on Dr Gobshyte, you're about as scary as a Teletubby.

Like I said Bob, you are a coward who wouldn't dare say any of the things you do if your identity was revealed.
Really you are a very sad man. When you say jog on, I am more than happy to not engage with you.
You are a weirdo, simple as.

Don't engage then you soppy tart   :lenin:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #37 on: Today at 01:23:51 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:46:18 PM
I think they are one and the same, Gramsci

Well, you are thick as pig shit. So you would, wouldn't you?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #38 on: Today at 01:24:50 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:23:51 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:46:18 PM
I think they are one and the same, Gramsci

Well, you are thick as pig shit. So you would, wouldn't you?


Gramscis right about you, you hard bastard
Bobupanddown
« Reply #39 on: Today at 01:27:54 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:24:50 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:23:51 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:46:18 PM
I think they are one and the same, Gramsci

Well, you are thick as pig shit. So you would, wouldn't you?


Gramscis right about you, you hard bastard

cry cry cry
