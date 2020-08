Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 905





Posts: 6 905 QAnon « on: Yesterday at 04:00:08 PM » Any followers on here, just asking. Logged

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 12 677





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 12 677Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: QAnon « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:01:16 PM » Logged Goldby is a fuckin flouncing cunt.

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 974





Posts: 42 974 Re: QAnon « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:03:07 PM » Ton Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 296





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 296TRUMP 2020 Re: QAnon « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 04:45:23 PM » Face Book and twitter have banned the group which means the stuff they are saying is bang on the money. Logged

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 658







Posts: 40 658 Re: QAnon « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:37:01 PM » Never heard of it, what is/them? Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 296





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 296TRUMP 2020 Re: QAnon « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:44:34 PM » It's all about bringing down the deep state lefties , Hillary and her mob are going to jail Logged

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 296





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 296TRUMP 2020 Re: QAnon « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:47:54 PM » Whats so funny like Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 367





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 367Pack o cunts Re: QAnon « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:49:53 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 04:00:08 PM Any followers on here, just asking.



Why?



Are you getting worried?



You'll all get found out eventually







Why?Are you getting worried?You'll all get found out eventually Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Pile

Offline



Posts: 40 658







Posts: 40 658 Re: QAnon « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:55:25 PM » Just had a quick google. It appears the anti mobs shouting it down the most are the BBC, Facebook and the guardian. Thatís enough to win my vote, where do I subscribe? Logged History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.

sockets



Offline



Posts: 1 296





TRUMP 2020





M A G APosts: 1 296TRUMP 2020 Re: QAnon « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:04:59 PM » Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 318



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 318CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: QAnon « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:20:34 PM » I'M A FOUNDER MEMBER 👍😎👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

Gramsci

Online



Posts: 8 205







Posts: 8 205 Re: QAnon « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:27:19 PM » Quote from: sockets on Yesterday at 05:47:54 PM

Whats so funny like

so you weren't having a laugh then, soz like, I thought you were joking there







is that a more acceptable use of the smilies then so you weren't having a laugh then, soz like, I thought you were joking thereis that a more acceptable use of the smilies then Logged