Gramsci

Online



Posts: 8 203







Posts: 8 203 Re: QAnon « Reply #16 on: Today at 09:45:47 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 09:38:22 PM Quote from: sockets on Today at 05:47:54 PM

Whats so funny like

Dr Gobshyte supports the Epstein's and Weinstein's of this world, see in his world view if your politics are on the right side you can murder and rape as many children as you want.



Dr Gobshyte supports the Epstein's and Weinstein's of this world, see in his world view if your politics are on the right side you can murder and rape as many children as you want.

oh dear



you on the Kestrel Super again bob oh dearyou on the Kestrel Super again bob Logged