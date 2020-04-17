|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bill Buxton
|
The Lib Dums are now an utter irrelevance in U.K. politics.
Surely they have been all our lives? Return to your constituencies and prepare for POWER!
David Steele losing his marbles
I know being a lefty comes with a selective memory but they were part of a Tory/Lib Dem coalition which served as the government of the United Kingdom from 2010 to 2015. Nick Clegg Lib Dem party leader was
Deputy Prime Minister.
That seems a long way from irrelevance to me.
I said they are NOW an utter irrelevance,and so they are.
|
|
|
|
Logged