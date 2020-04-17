Bobupanddown

Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader. « Reply #6 on: Today at 02:15:12 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:55:52 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:36:56 PM At an event in London, Sir Ed said it was time for the party to "wake up and smell the coffee" after only securing 12% of the vote in the last general election.



In an email to party members, he said he would launch a "national listening project" to help make the Lib Dems "relevant again", adding: "We won't be able to do this unless we show people we share their values and are on their side."



Are you sure Mr Potato Head? You could just go back to calling your potential voters thick racists again, I'm sure that would work next time.

Im assuming, then, that you vote Liberal

I have in the far and distant past. I've also voted for Labour - you know, when they represented the working class and not the metropolitan elite.

