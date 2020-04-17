Welcome,
August 27, 2020, 06:15:19 PM
I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Topic: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Bill Buxton
I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
I was hoping it would have been Layla Moron.
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
At an event in London, Sir Ed said it was time for the party to "wake up and smell the coffee" after only securing 12% of the vote in the last general election.
In an email to party members, he said he would launch a "national listening project" to help make the Lib Dems "relevant again", adding: "We won't be able to do this unless we show people we share their values and are on their side."
Are you sure Mr Potato Head? You could just go back to calling your potential voters thick racists again, I'm sure that would work next time.
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
He got slightly less percentage of the party members vote ,than the percentage of the electorate that voted for Brexit. Surely he should be asking for a second vote.
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Nah because you know the left only like democracy when they win. Other than that its a structure of white supremacy and the male patriarchy.
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Im assuming, then, that you vote Liberal
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Lib Dems are a pointless protest vote, they sold out last time they got a support role.
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Im assuming, then, that you vote Liberal
I have in the far and distant past. I've also voted for Labour - you know, when they represented the working class and not the metropolitan elite.
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
The Lib Dums are now an utter irrelevance in U.K. politics.
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
I hope he's as funny as the last one they had..
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Christ.
You should warn people before posting stuff like that.
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Sorry.
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
THUNDER WOULD
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Nut Case wants 11 year old kids to vote
http://t.co/lez1ihURM4?amp=1
Re: I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Surely they have been all our lives? Return to your constituencies and prepare for POWER!
David Steele losing his marbles
