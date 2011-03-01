Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
I see the Lib Dums just elected Mr Potato Head as leader.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 524


« on: Today at 01:34:47 PM »
I was hoping it would have been Layla Moron.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 811


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:36:56 PM »
At an event in London, Sir Ed said it was time for the party to "wake up and smell the coffee" after only securing 12% of the vote in the last general election.

In an email to party members, he said he would launch a "national listening project" to help make the Lib Dems "relevant again", adding: "We won't be able to do this unless we show people we share their values and are on their side."

Are you sure Mr Potato Head? You could just go back to calling your potential voters thick racists again, I'm sure that would work next time. 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 524


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:47:31 PM »
He got slightly less percentage of the party members vote ,than the percentage of the electorate that voted for Brexit. Surely he should be asking for a second vote.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 811


« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:49:55 PM »
Nah because you know the left only like democracy when they win. Other than that its a structure of white supremacy and the male patriarchy.

 :nige: 
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 974



« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:55:52 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:36:56 PM
At an event in London, Sir Ed said it was time for the party to "wake up and smell the coffee" after only securing 12% of the vote in the last general election.

In an email to party members, he said he would launch a "national listening project" to help make the Lib Dems "relevant again", adding: "We won't be able to do this unless we show people we share their values and are on their side."

Are you sure Mr Potato Head? You could just go back to calling your potential voters thick racists again, I'm sure that would work next time. 

Im assuming, then, that you vote Liberal
Pile
Posts: 40 646



« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:00:02 PM »
Lib Dems are a pointless protest vote, they sold out last time they got a support role.
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Bobupanddown
Posts: 3 811


« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:15:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:55:52 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 01:36:56 PM
At an event in London, Sir Ed said it was time for the party to "wake up and smell the coffee" after only securing 12% of the vote in the last general election.

In an email to party members, he said he would launch a "national listening project" to help make the Lib Dems "relevant again", adding: "We won't be able to do this unless we show people we share their values and are on their side."

Are you sure Mr Potato Head? You could just go back to calling your potential voters thick racists again, I'm sure that would work next time. 

Im assuming, then, that you vote Liberal

I have in the far and distant past. I've also voted for Labour - you know, when they represented the working class and not the metropolitan elite.
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 524


« Reply #7 on: Today at 02:17:43 PM »
The Lib Dums are now an utter irrelevance in U.K. politics.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 7 646


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:35:16 PM »
I hope he's as funny as the last one they had..
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 15 060



« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:48:19 PM »
Christ.

You should warn people before posting stuff like that.

 klins
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
