August 27, 2020, 02:51:44 PM
Author Topic: Forest closing in on 5th summer signing.  (Read 131 times)
« on: Today at 11:02:22 AM »
Just saying....
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:05:03 AM »
Billy Sharp?
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:29:08 PM »
Portuguese midfielder called Tavares. Seems a very good prospect. Forest are getting their signings in,and will be a formidable team next season. Meanwhile poor old Warnock seems unable to get anyone to sign up. The long running farce that is Boro continues to stagger on.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:44:02 PM »
Hes shite. Rather have McNair
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:17:08 PM »
Heaven must be missing an angel.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:37:25 PM »
One of my best pulling songs when I was a young buck  :alastair:
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:46:01 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 02:37:25 PM
One of my best pulling off songs when I was a young buck  :alastair:

