August 27, 2020, 02:51:44 PM
GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Forest closing in on 5th summer signing.
Author
Topic: Forest closing in on 5th summer signing. (Read 131 times)
Bill Buxton
Forest closing in on 5th summer signing.
Just saying....
Ben G
Re: Forest closing in on 5th summer signing.
Billy Sharp?
Bill Buxton
Re: Forest closing in on 5th summer signing.
Portuguese midfielder called Tavares. Seems a very good prospect. Forest are getting their signings in,and will be a formidable team next season. Meanwhile poor old Warnock seems unable to get anyone to sign up. The long running farce that is Boro continues to stagger on.
El Capitan
Re: Forest closing in on 5th summer signing.
Hes shite. Rather have McNair
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Forest closing in on 5th summer signing.
Heaven must be missing an angel.
Itchy_ring
Re: Forest closing in on 5th summer signing.
One of my best pulling songs when I was a young buck
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: Forest closing in on 5th summer signing.
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 02:37:25 PM
One of my best pulling off songs when I was a young buck
