Re: Forest closing in on 5th summer signing. « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:29:08 PM » Portuguese midfielder called Tavares. Seems a very good prospect. Forest are getting their signings in,and will be a formidable team next season. Meanwhile poor old Warnock seems unable to get anyone to sign up. The long running farce that is Boro continues to stagger on.