August 27, 2020, 04:34:32 PM
Who is the GSOAT
Topic: Who is the GSOAT (Read 232 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 953
Who is the GSOAT
«
on:
Today
at 09:43:21 AM »
Greatest Sportsman of all time.
Nominations open in this thread before a final poll of six.
My choice - Sir Donald Bradman
https://www.statslife.org.uk/sports/1989-did-don-bradman-s-cricketing-genius-make-him-a-statistical-outlier
Tory Cunt
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 648
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:45:59 AM »
Muhammad Ali
End of thread.
(Alan Foggon second)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 317
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:47:42 AM »
PHIL THE POWER TAYLOR 👍🎯👍
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 592
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:51:20 AM »
O.J Simpson
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 646
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:24:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:47:42 AM
PHIL THE POWER TAYLOR 👍🎯👍
Agreed. His record is phenomenal.
Minge
Offline
Posts: 9 547
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:24:48 PM »
Daley fucking Thompson or Brian daft cunt jacks
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 973
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:32:10 PM »
I always think Usain Bolt is the one who made his sport look so much easier than everyone else and was just so much better. Especially in the 200m
I hope he was clean
McStuff
Offline
Posts: 4 209
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:34:26 PM »
Michael Phelps has dominated his sport on a level comparable with very few, but then so has Phil Taylor...
Offline
Posts: 14 974
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:58:46 PM »
Jack Nicklaus anyone?
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 973
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:04:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:58:46 PM
Jack Nicklaus anyone?
He was good as the joker I suppose
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 974
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:05:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:04:55 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:58:46 PM
Jack Nicklaus anyone?
He was good as the joker I suppose
Pity youre not
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 973
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:06:40 PM »
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 646
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:51:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 01:05:55 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:04:55 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:58:46 PM
Jack Nicklaus anyone?
He was good as the joker I suppose
Pity youre not
Ooof
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 068
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:54:13 PM »
Lewis Hamilton
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 648
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:15:32 PM »
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 3 814
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 02:18:33 PM »
It has to be someone who competes in an individual sport and not a team sport surely?
Boxer, Golfer, Swimmer, 'Darter'?
Rocky Marciano for me.
McStuff
Offline
Posts: 4 209
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 02:25:30 PM »
I'm a big fan of an underdog and would give honorable mentions to Shane Williams and Rob Burrow. Rugby players from both codes who despite diminutive stature were giants on the pitch. They're not GSOAT but worth remembering.
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 068
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:45:37 PM »
Roger Federer, Steve Redgrave, Richie Mccaw, Serena Williams, Michael Phelps.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 360
Pack o cunts
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 03:31:13 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 01:54:13 PM
Lewis Hamilton
We have a winner!
For your wankbank Clem..
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 068
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 03:36:43 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 03:31:13 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 01:54:13 PM
Lewis Hamilton
For your wankbank Clem..
Fuck off.
I have some standards you know. They may be shit ones but I have 'em.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 360
Pack o cunts
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 03:43:35 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 068
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 03:47:50 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on
Today
at 03:43:35 PM
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 7 360
Pack o cunts
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 03:52:42 PM »
You always have to go 2 better!
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 8 200
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 03:56:07 PM »
Ronnie O'Sullivan
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 42 973
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 03:57:30 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 03:56:07 PM
Ronnie O'Sullivan
Pub games are excluded
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 15 068
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 04:10:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:57:30 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 03:56:07 PM
Ronnie O'Sullivan
Pub games are excluded
We've already had darts and boxing.
