Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 27, 2020, 04:34:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Who is the GSOAT  (Read 232 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 953


View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 09:43:21 AM »
Greatest Sportsman of all time.

Nominations open in this thread before a final poll of six.


My choice - Sir Donald Bradman

https://www.statslife.org.uk/sports/1989-did-don-bradman-s-cricketing-genius-make-him-a-statistical-outlier
Logged
Tory Cunt
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 648


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:45:59 AM »
Muhammad Ali


End of thread.
 jc


(Alan Foggon second)
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 76 317

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:47:42 AM »
PHIL THE POWER TAYLOR 👍🎯👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
RiversideRifle
*****
Online Online

Posts: 592


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:20 AM »
O.J Simpson  :ponce:
Logged
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 646



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:24:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:47:42 AM
PHIL THE POWER TAYLOR 👍🎯👍
Agreed. His record is phenomenal.
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 547

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:24:48 PM »
Daley fucking Thompson or Brian daft cunt jacks  :alastair:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 973


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:32:10 PM »
I always think Usain Bolt is the one who made his sport look so much easier than everyone else and was just so much better. Especially in the 200m




I hope he was clean  :gaz:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
McStuff
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:34:26 PM »
Michael Phelps has dominated his sport on a level comparable with very few, but then so has Phil Taylor...
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:58:46 PM »
Jack Nicklaus anyone?
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 973


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:04:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:58:46 PM
Jack Nicklaus anyone?




He was good as the joker I suppose 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 974



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:05:55 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:04:55 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:58:46 PM
Jack Nicklaus anyone?




He was good as the joker I suppose 

Pity youre not  :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 973


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:06:40 PM »
 oleary
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pile
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 40 646



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:51:33 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:05:55 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:04:55 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:58:46 PM
Jack Nicklaus anyone?




He was good as the joker I suppose 

Pity youre not  :nige:
Ooof
Logged
History teaches us that we learn nothing from history.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 068



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:54:13 PM »
Lewis Hamilton
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 648


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:15:32 PM »
 :alf:
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 814


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:18:33 PM »
It has to be someone who competes in an individual sport and not a team sport surely?

Boxer, Golfer, Swimmer, 'Darter'?

Rocky Marciano for me.

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
McStuff
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 209



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:25:30 PM »
I'm a big fan of an underdog and would give honorable mentions to Shane Williams and Rob Burrow. Rugby players from both codes who despite diminutive stature were giants on the pitch. They're not GSOAT but worth remembering.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 068



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:45:37 PM »
Roger Federer, Steve Redgrave, Richie Mccaw, Serena Williams, Michael Phelps.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 360


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 03:31:13 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:54:13 PM
Lewis Hamilton

We have a winner!



For your wankbank Clem..

 souey
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 068



View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 03:36:43 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:31:13 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 01:54:13 PM
Lewis Hamilton

For your wankbank Clem..

 souey

Fuck off.

I have some standards you know.  They may be shit ones but I have 'em.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 360


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:43:35 PM »
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 068



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 03:47:50 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Today at 03:43:35 PM




 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 360


Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:52:42 PM »
You always have to go 2 better!

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Gramsci
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 200



View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 03:56:07 PM »
Ronnie O'Sullivan  :pope2:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 42 973


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 03:57:30 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 03:56:07 PM
Ronnie O'Sullivan  :pope2:


Pub games are excluded 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Online Online

Posts: 15 068



View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:10:17 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:57:30 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 03:56:07 PM
Ronnie O'Sullivan  :pope2:


Pub games are excluded 

We've already had darts and boxing.

 
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY
COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 