Ben G



Offline



Posts: 3 953





Mountain KingPosts: 3 953 Who is the GSOAT « on: Today at 09:43:21 AM »



Nominations open in this thread before a final poll of six.





My choice - Sir Donald Bradman



https://www.statslife.org.uk/sports/1989-did-don-bradman-s-cricketing-genius-make-him-a-statistical-outlier Greatest Sportsman of all time.Nominations open in this thread before a final poll of six.My choice - Sir Donald Bradman Logged Tory Cunt

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 7 648





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 7 648Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Who is the GSOAT « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:45:59 AM »





End of thread.







(Alan Foggon second) Muhammad AliEnd of thread.(Alan Foggon second) Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 76 317



CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡





Posts: 76 317CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡 Re: Who is the GSOAT « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:47:42 AM » PHIL THE POWER TAYLOR 👍🎯👍 Logged MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE 🤡🤡🤡

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 42 973





Posts: 42 973 Re: Who is the GSOAT « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:32:10 PM »









I hope he was clean I always think Usain Bolt is the one who made his sport look so much easier than everyone else and was just so much better. Especially in the 200mI hope he was clean Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

McStuff

Offline



Posts: 4 209







Posts: 4 209 Re: Who is the GSOAT « Reply #7 on: Today at 12:34:26 PM » Michael Phelps has dominated his sport on a level comparable with very few, but then so has Phil Taylor... Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 068







Posts: 15 068 Re: Who is the GSOAT « Reply #13 on: Today at 01:54:13 PM » Lewis Hamilton Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

McStuff

Offline



Posts: 4 209







Posts: 4 209 Re: Who is the GSOAT « Reply #16 on: Today at 02:25:30 PM » I'm a big fan of an underdog and would give honorable mentions to Shane Williams and Rob Burrow. Rugby players from both codes who despite diminutive stature were giants on the pitch. They're not GSOAT but worth remembering. Logged

CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 15 068







Posts: 15 068 Re: Who is the GSOAT « Reply #17 on: Today at 02:45:37 PM » Roger Federer, Steve Redgrave, Richie Mccaw, Serena Williams, Michael Phelps. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19/20/INFINITY

COB 2020 Battlenips: PEOPLE'S Champion

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 7 360





Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 7 360Pack o cunts Re: Who is the GSOAT « Reply #20 on: Today at 03:43:35 PM » Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018