August 27, 2020, 01:05:17 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Who is the GSOAT
Author
Topic: Who is the GSOAT (Read 110 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 953
Who is the GSOAT
«
on:
Today
at 09:43:21 AM
Greatest Sportsman of all time.
Nominations open in this thread before a final poll of six.
My choice - Sir Donald Bradman
https://www.statslife.org.uk/sports/1989-did-don-bradman-s-cricketing-genius-make-him-a-statistical-outlier
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 7 636
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:45:59 AM
Muhammad Ali
End of thread.
(Alan Foggon second)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 76 317
CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:47:42 AM
PHIL THE POWER TAYLOR 👍🎯👍
RiversideRifle
Online
Posts: 592
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:51:20 AM
O.J Simpson
Pile
Offline
Posts: 40 643
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:24:32 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 09:47:42 AM
PHIL THE POWER TAYLOR 👍🎯👍
Agreed. His record is phenomenal.
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 547
Superstar
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:24:48 PM
Daley fucking Thompson or Brian daft cunt jacks
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 960
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:32:10 PM
I always think Usain Bolt is the one who made his sport look so much easier than everyone else and was just so much better. Especially in the 200m
I hope he was clean
McStuff
Online
Posts: 4 200
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:34:26 PM
Michael Phelps has dominated his sport on a level comparable with very few, but then so has Phil Taylor...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Online
Posts: 14 969
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:58:46 PM
Jack Nicklaus anyone?
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 42 960
Re: Who is the GSOAT
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:04:55 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Today
at 12:58:46 PM
Jack Nicklaus anyone?
He was good as the joker I suppose
