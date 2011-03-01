Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 3 953 Who is the GSOAT « on: Today at 09:43:21 AM »



Nominations open in this thread before a final poll of six.





My choice - Sir Donald Bradman



https://www.statslife.org.uk/sports/1989-did-don-bradman-s-cricketing-genius-make-him-a-statistical-outlier Greatest Sportsman of all time.Nominations open in this thread before a final poll of six.My choice - Sir Donald Bradman

Posts: 7 636Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Who is the GSOAT « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:45:59 AM »





End of thread.







Muhammad AliEnd of thread.(Alan Foggon second)

PHIL THE POWER TAYLOR 👍🎯👍

Posts: 42 960 Re: Who is the GSOAT « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:32:10 PM »









I always think Usain Bolt is the one who made his sport look so much easier than everyone else and was just so much better. Especially in the 200mI hope he was clean