August 27, 2020, 01:05:17 PM
Author Topic: Who is the GSOAT  (Read 110 times)
Ben G
« on: Today at 09:43:21 AM »
Greatest Sportsman of all time.

Nominations open in this thread before a final poll of six.


My choice - Sir Donald Bradman

https://www.statslife.org.uk/sports/1989-did-don-bradman-s-cricketing-genius-make-him-a-statistical-outlier
Tory Cunt
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:45:59 AM »
Muhammad Ali


End of thread.
 jc


(Alan Foggon second)
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:47:42 AM »
PHIL THE POWER TAYLOR 👍🎯👍
RiversideRifle
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:51:20 AM »
O.J Simpson  :ponce:
Pile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:24:32 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 09:47:42 AM
PHIL THE POWER TAYLOR 👍🎯👍
Agreed. His record is phenomenal.
Minge
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:24:48 PM »
Daley fucking Thompson or Brian daft cunt jacks  :alastair:
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:32:10 PM »
I always think Usain Bolt is the one who made his sport look so much easier than everyone else and was just so much better. Especially in the 200m




I hope he was clean  :gaz:
McStuff
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:34:26 PM »
Michael Phelps has dominated his sport on a level comparable with very few, but then so has Phil Taylor...
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:58:46 PM »
Jack Nicklaus anyone?
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:04:55 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:58:46 PM
Jack Nicklaus anyone?




He was good as the joker I suppose 
