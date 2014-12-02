|
Bernie
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.
They are only British when it suits.
They should be fucked off, but never will be.
Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.
You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.
Disgusted when i see the cricket and it's full of cunts born here supporting India/Pakistan/Windies
Logged
Bobupanddown
Bit like those born in Middlesbrough but support Manchester United
No, its nothing like that at all.
You don't have Manchester United written on your passport. You don't claim benefits from Manchester United supporters. Men haven't given their lives so that you can support Manchester United.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Bit like those born in Middlesbrough but support Manchester United
NO IT'S NOT...... YOU STUPID CUNT 👎
AS THICK AS TRIPE LAD 👍😂👍
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I dont mind Indians actually. They are grafters and pretty much adapt to a western way of life.
They dont tend to be held back by religious dogma either
👍 CORRECT👍
THEY STILL PEN & INK THOUGH 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
|
My mate emigrated to Perth, now an australian citizen. He goes to the Ashes games and supports England as do his sons. While they have a liking for the socceroos England are the team they would want to win the world cup. I'll tell him COB think its disgusting
White English speaking person in goes to white English speaking country shocker!
Got any mates who emigrated to Iraq? Afghanistan? Syria? Pakistan?
How about Algeria? Chad? Mali? Sudan?
Nah, not many white English speaking people moving to none white, none English speaking countries and waving St George crosses, are there?
No, but yours and Bernies rather strong objection was to British "darkies" supporting India / Pakistan/Windies in the cricket. Bernie said it "disgusts" him
. Its what my mate in Australia does, nice family they are - bit mad to be disgusted by them for not supporting Australia
Logged