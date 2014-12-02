Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 28, 2020, 09:42:16 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: GET READY FOR THE PROMOTION PUSH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Having a laugh  (Read 242 times)
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 832


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:26:11 AM »
https://metro.co.uk/2014/12/02/islamic-schools-1m-of-taxpayers-cash-spent-in-pakistan-4970222/?ito=article.amp.share.top.twitter

The British taxpayer is the most scammed and cheated individual on the face of the earth, change my mind.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 731


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:38:24 AM »
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.

They are only British when it suits.

They should be fucked off, but never will be.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 832


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:38:24 AM
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.

They are only British when it suits.

They should be fucked off, but never will be.

Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.

You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 731


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:01:09 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:30:56 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:38:24 AM
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.

They are only British when it suits.

They should be fucked off, but never will be.

Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.

You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.


Disgusted when i see the cricket and it's full of cunts born here supporting India/Pakistan/Windies
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 832


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:11:46 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:01:09 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:30:56 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:38:24 AM
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.

They are only British when it suits.

They should be fucked off, but never will be.

Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.

You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.


Disgusted when i see the cricket and it's full of cunts born here supporting India/Pakistan/Windies

Or the hundreds of thousands marching for Pakistan/Afghanistan independence day, if Pakistan and Afghanistan are so fucking good why don't they fuck off back there?

Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 138



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:16:48 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:01:09 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:30:56 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:38:24 AM
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.

They are only British when it suits.

They should be fucked off, but never will be.

Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.

You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.


Disgusted when i see the cricket and it's full of cunts born here supporting India/Pakistan/Windies

Bit like those born in Middlesbrough but support Manchester United 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 832


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:19:56 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:16:48 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:01:09 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:30:56 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:38:24 AM
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.

They are only British when it suits.

They should be fucked off, but never will be.

Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.

You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.


Disgusted when i see the cricket and it's full of cunts born here supporting India/Pakistan/Windies

Bit like those born in Middlesbrough but support Manchester United 

No, its nothing like that at all.

You don't have Manchester United written on your passport. You don't claim benefits from Manchester United supporters. Men haven't given their lives so that you can support Manchester United.
Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 297



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:29:48 AM »
I am 3rd generation Irish and support England if playing the Micks .... just saying! I guess it is called integration.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 985



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:37:12 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:29:48 AM
I am 3rd generation Irish and support England if playing the Micks .... just saying! I guess it is called integration.

I agree with you. I know lots of examples of Irish who have come here for work and their kids often support England. Ive a friend in Italy. His kids were born there and the boy actually supports England.

Scots and their kids tend to stay Scotland supporters n my experience
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 297



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:44:38 AM »
I do not know what % of Teessiders are of Irish descent but it must be significant as a result of the Potato Famine exodus but it must be bordering on a majority I would guess ..
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 731


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:52:10 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 08:44:38 AM
I do not know what % of Teessiders are of Irish descent but it must be significant as a result of the Potato Famine exodus but it must be bordering on a majority I would guess ..

Nowhere near as many as people will have you belive. There was a thing recently in the Gazette about the top 50 surnames in M'bro and there was very few of Irish origin in there.
Logged
Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 138



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:55:18 AM »
My mate emigrated to Perth, now an australian citizen. He goes to the Ashes games and supports England as do his sons. While they have a liking for the socceroos England are the team they would want to win the world cup. I'll tell him COB think its disgusting  :alf:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 832


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 09:05:47 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:55:18 AM
My mate emigrated to Perth, now an australian citizen. He goes to the Ashes games and supports England as do his sons. While they have a liking for the socceroos England are the team they would want to win the world cup. I'll tell him COB think its disgusting  :alf:

White English speaking person in goes to white English speaking country shocker!

Got any mates who emigrated to Iraq? Afghanistan? Syria? Pakistan?
How about Algeria? Chad? Mali? Sudan?

Nah, not many white English speaking people moving to none white, none English speaking countries and waving St George crosses, are there?


Logged
Quote from: towz on March 27, 2020, 11:08:29 AM
There is nothing socialist about China
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 324

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:08:29 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 08:16:48 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 12:01:09 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:30:56 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:38:24 AM
These people will always be loyal to their homeland first and foremost.

They are only British when it suits.

They should be fucked off, but never will be.

Exactly, its impossible to be Pakistani British, Indian British, Chinese British or any other fucking nationality.

You're either British or not and if you are British and have loyalty to another nation you're a fucking traitor who should hang.


Disgusted when i see the cricket and it's full of cunts born here supporting India/Pakistan/Windies

Bit like those born in Middlesbrough but support Manchester United 

NO IT'S NOT...... YOU STUPID CUNT  👎

 AS THICK AS TRIPE LAD  👍😂👍
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 225


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:20:25 AM »
Its not unique to the UK.
I went to a ODI in Sydney, Aus v India.
The crowd was 80% Indian rooting for an away win
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 76 324

CROCKET OWNS QUEERSON THE CLOWN 🤡


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:23:45 AM »
Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:20:25 AM
Its not unique to the UK.
I went to a ODI in Sydney, Aus v India.
The crowd was 80% Indian rooting for an away win

YES.... BUT YOU WILL FIND NOT MANY OF THEM INDIANS WHERE BORN IN OZ  👎
Logged
MISLEADING PEOPLE..... IS A CRIMINAL OFFENCE  🤡🤡🤡
kippers
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 225


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:28:34 AM »
I dont mind Indians actually. They are grafters and pretty much adapt to a western way of life.
 They dont tend to be held back by religious dogma either
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 